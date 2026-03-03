Rashmika Mandanna stuns in shimmery lehenga at magical sangeet with Vijay Deverakonda and family: 'Most fun night ever’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Hyderabad on February 26, and fans are still swooning over their breathtaking wedding looks. Adding to the celebrations, the couple recently shared glimpses from the vibrant sangeet night on Instagram and it was nothing short of magical. Dressed in dazzling, shimmery ensembles, the duo exuded glamour and joy as they danced the night away. Here’s a closer look at their unforgettable evening. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal glow shines bright in stunning Kanjeevaram saree as she meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ) Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dazzle in designer outfits at their sangeet. (Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy sangeet night looks On January 3, Rashmika posted a series of pictures and videos from the celebration, along with a heartfelt caption describing the night as, “filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter and us dancing through the night.” Calling it “the most fun night ever!!”, she revealed that both she and Vijay had planned surprises for each other.

“From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other… to family wanting to surprise us… to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well,” she wrote.

Rashmika couldn’t stop gushing about her stunning outfit either, exclaiming, “Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!” Marking the special date, 24.02.26, she penned a romantic note: “The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”

In one frame, Rashmika and Vijay are seen posing with their family. Rashmika’s younger sister, Shiman, is also present, dressed in a bright red outfit and looking absolutely adorable.