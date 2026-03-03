Rashmika Mandanna stuns in shimmery lehenga at magical sangeet with Vijay Deverakonda and family: 'Most fun night ever’
Rashmika Mandanna shares dreamy sangeet glimpses with Vijay Deverakonda, dazzling in a champagne-gold lehenga at their glittering celebration. See pics, video.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Hyderabad on February 26, and fans are still swooning over their breathtaking wedding looks. Adding to the celebrations, the couple recently shared glimpses from the vibrant sangeet night on Instagram and it was nothing short of magical. Dressed in dazzling, shimmery ensembles, the duo exuded glamour and joy as they danced the night away. Here’s a closer look at their unforgettable evening. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal glow shines bright in stunning Kanjeevaram saree as she meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy )
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy sangeet night looks
On January 3, Rashmika posted a series of pictures and videos from the celebration, along with a heartfelt caption describing the night as, “filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter and us dancing through the night.” Calling it “the most fun night ever!!”, she revealed that both she and Vijay had planned surprises for each other.
“From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other… to family wanting to surprise us… to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so so well,” she wrote.
Rashmika couldn’t stop gushing about her stunning outfit either, exclaiming, “Guys!!!!! The stunning piecesss!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!!” Marking the special date, 24.02.26, she penned a romantic note: “The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”
In one frame, Rashmika and Vijay are seen posing with their family. Rashmika’s younger sister, Shiman, is also present, dressed in a bright red outfit and looking absolutely adorable.
Rashmika stuns in shimmery lehenga
Rashmika looked ethereal in a heavily embellished champagne-gold lehenga straight from the shelves of celebrity designers Falguni Shane Peacock. The ensemble sparkled under the sangeet lights, featuring intricate beadwork and detailed embroidery that added depth and dimension. Her blouse was richly adorned, perfectly complementing the flowing skirt, while a matching dupatta was draped elegantly over her shoulders.
She elevated the look with a statement diamond necklace, coordinating earrings, and rings that added a glamorous finish. With her hair styled in a sleek centre-parted bun and radiant makeup, Rashmika let the couture craftsmanship and her natural glow take centre stage.
What Vijay Deverakonda wore
Vijay perfectly matched her glamour in an opulent ensemble, also from Falguni Shane Peacock. He wore a richly embroidered black sherwani layered with a dramatic powder-blue cape that brought a regal flair to his look. The intricate gold embellishments lent a royal charm, while the deep neckline and layered chains added a bold, contemporary edge.
A striking emerald pendant stood out as the statement accessory, tying the look together effortlessly. With his signature moustache and slicked-back hair, Vijay exuded vintage sophistication.
