Quote of the day by Vijay Deverakonda: 'I believe in myself more than money, it is important for me to live the dreams'

In an era where 'hustle culture' often equates net worth with self-worth, actor Vijay Deverakonda once offered a refreshing, if slightly rebellious, alternative. During a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the actor reflected on the philosophical divide between his upbringing and his personal ambition. Also read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda make first public appearance as newlyweds with folded hands at Udaipur airport Vijay Deverakonda during his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur on February 26. (Instagam/ Rashmika Mandanna)

Invoking a Sanskrit adage frequently used by his father — 'Dhanam moolam idam jagath' (Money is the centre of this world) — Vijay acknowledged the pragmatic reality of financial security while firmly pivoting away from it as a primary motivator.

What did Vijay Deverakonda actually say? In a December 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Vijay said: "My father is a brash, cold, realist; he sees the world for what it is. ‘Dhanam Moolam Idam Jagath’, you’d often hear him say, which loosely translates to, ‘Money is the centre of this world, and everything else surrounds it, like respect, love, comfort, peace, and happiness’. I do not disagree with him, I just believe in myself more than money. Naive, perhaps, but I trust that the money will come — it’s important for me to live the dreams... dream first, money later."

Why this quote matters in 2026 While the interview originally took place a few years ago, the sentiment has aged like fine wine. In today’s economic and social climate, Vijay’s perspective resonates for several reasons. We live in an age of ‘quiet quitting’ and 'loud leaving', where people are realising that a high salary cannot buy back mental health or lost passion.

By placing 'belief in self' at the top of the hierarchy, Vijay validated the idea that fulfilment was the ultimate currency. In the modern economy, you are the asset. His trust that 'money will come' reflects a contemporary truth: when you invest in your unique skills and vision (the 'dream'), financial rewards often follow as a byproduct rather than a goal.

His father’s realist view — that respect and love surround money — is a sentiment many may feel today amid rising living costs. But Vijay's 'naive' optimism can serve as a necessary counterbalance, reminding us that while money is a tool for survival, it is a poor substitute for a purpose-driven life.

Vijay did not dismiss the importance of money; he refused to let it lead the way. It’s a call to bet on oneself — a gamble that requires nerves of steel but offers the highest potential return on investment: a life lived on one's own terms.