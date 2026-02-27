Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda make first public appearance as newlyweds with folded hands at Udaipur airport
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple at Udaipur airport, charming fans with their smiles.
Newly married couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Udaipur airport on Saturday, delighting fans and onlookers. The pair arrived hand in hand, smiling and greeting the crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of them. As media and well‑wishers chanted congratulations, Rashmika and Vijay thanked everyone with folded hands and blew kisses, embracing the celebratory atmosphere.
Rashmika, Vijay make their first public appearance
Rashmika looked radiant in a traditional red anarkali suit paired with gold bangles. She wore pasupu kommalu, turmeric stems tied with two separate gold bangles on threads, a South Indian pre‑wedding tradition symbolising purity and auspicious beginnings. According to custom, these will later be unified into a single gold chain to form a mangalsutra, representing her marital status.
Vijay cut a dashing figure in a silver kurta and pyjama, accentuated by a gold chain around his neck and black shades that added a modern flair to his festive look. The couple’s coordinated yet distinct styles reflected both tradition and contemporary polish, making their public debut as husband and wife memorable for all who witnessed it.
Rashmika and Vijay's wedding
The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. The celebrations included a traditional mandap ceremony, as well as personalised touches that honoured both families’ cultural heritages, making the event deeply meaningful for the couple and their loved ones.
Shortly after their wedding, Rashmika shared her first post as a married woman, introducing Vijay as the man who taught her the true meaning of love and peace and someone who encouraged her to dream bigger. She wrote that all her achievements, struggles, and happiness now made sense because he was by her side. Vijay responded with a heartfelt note of his own, recalling how he missed her presence in everyday moments, meals, workouts, and quiet times , before saying he had made his best friend his wife.
The couple first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam in 2018, where their on-screen chemistry turned into a real-life connection. Although fans had speculated about their relationship, they chose to keep it private until their wedding day.
