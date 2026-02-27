Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna make first appearance as husband-wife, give flying kisses to paps; watch

After a grand wedding in Udaipur on February 26, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived at the airport today to head back to Hyderabad for their grand reception. It was a monumental moment for fans and paparazzi alike when Vijay and Rashmika made their first public appearance as husband and wife, or as Srivalli and her real-life Saami, at the Udaipur airport. They walked towards the shutterbugs hand-in-hand, looking like the happiest newlyweds ever, before greeting the cameras with folded hands and giving the paps flying kisses. Rashmika’s bridal glow was unmissable, whereas Vijay had a peaceful look on his face as he smiled ear to ear.

For their first public appearance as husband and wife, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna kept it subtle and classy. Vijay opted for a satin white kurta pajama, paired with white shoes and black sunglasses. The blushing bride Rashmika, on the other hand, made us fall in love with her all over again as she walked beside her Saami dressed in a red anarkali suit with a high collar and heavy gold embroidery. Showering love on the happy couple, a netizen gushed, “Kitne pyaare lg rhe dono sath mein nazar 🧿 na lage inko kisi ki ❤️❤️😍😍😍 cutest couple ❤️,” whereas another fan shared, “Bahut achi jodi hai dono ki 👏😍.” It is almost as though Vijay and Rashmika’s happiness has left the entire internet in a joyous state. It is absolutely beautiful to witness Viju and Rushie’s happily ever after.

Sharing their wedding pictures yesterday, groom Vijay had penned a heartwarming note. It read: “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️ 26.02.2026.”

Rashmika, on the other hand, left fans emotional with her wholesome post: “Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍 The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching.. the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍”

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding reception will reportedly be held on March 4.