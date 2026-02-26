Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding live updates: Actors to tie knot in Udaipur, first pic leaks online
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding live updates: The couple is all set to say their vows to each other in a special, intimate Udaipur wedding today.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Thursday. The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, dated for seven years but confirmed their relationship publicly only recently. In a recent post, they thanked fans and followers for their constant support and said they would like to call their union The Wedding of Virosh, honouring the nickname given to them by fans....Read More
Deverakonda has appeared in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy, and enjoys a significant fan following across India.
Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal.
Rashmika weds Vijay live: Flowers at the venue
A big bunch of flowers was seen outside the wedding venue on Thursday. Paparazzi accounts have been sharing videos and photos on social media.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: Take a tour of the venue
After the announcement, paparazzi have been sharing the first glimpses of the venue for the couple's wedding on his Instagram page. According to their posts, the wedding will take place at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Take a tour of the property here.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: How they announced the wedding
On February 22, the couple confirmed their relationship and shared an emotional joint note on Instagram, revealing that their wedding would carry the name lovingly given to them by their admirers.
"Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves- you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today- with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour," they wrote. The note concluded with gratitude-filled messages, thanking fans for their unwavering affection and support.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: What are the security arrangements?
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at and around the hotel venue. Private bouncers, along with police personnel, have been deployed to maintain tight security and ensure that the wedding festivities proceed smoothly.
The measures also include strict restrictions on the use of drones to prevent any unauthorised aerial photography or videography. The heightened security aims to avoid leaks of pictures and videos from the high-profile wedding, which has kept fans eagerly watching for updates.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: What happened at haldi?
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: Vijay gave fans a glimpse of the elaborate Haldi ceremony through his Instagram Stories.
The visuals revealed a circular outdoor space with two small wooden stools placed at the centre for the bride and groom. Baskets filled with bright yellow and orange marigold petals surrounded the area, creating a vibrant festive setting.
In another Story, the actor shared a close-up of personalised, flower-shaped name placards — one reading Rushie, Rashmika’s nickname, and the other Vijay — arranged among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.
Mandanna also shared two pictures. The first showed a round table draped in a yellow striped floral tablecloth with chairs placed around it. The second captured a playful décor detail: an illustrated backdrop of two cartoon dogs wearing sunglasses and riding in a yellow convertible under a tree.
Family members and close guests have arrived at the hotel for the wedding celebrations. Both actors reached Udaipur on Monday.
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: Pic leaks from sangeet
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda wedding live: When is the wedding?
Sources tell HT that the haldi and mehendi ceremonies will be held at the venue on Wednesday, with the couple’s closest friends and family in attendance. As for the wedding, the muhurtam (auspicious time) is set for 8 AM, with the wedding reflecting both Telugu and Kodava culture to celebrate both Vijay and Rashmika’s roots.