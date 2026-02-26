Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding live updates: Actors to tie knot in Udaipur, first pic leaks online

Live

By

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding live updates: Check out all updates from the wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Thursday. The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, dated for seven years but confirmed their relationship publicly only recently. In a recent post, they thanked fans and followers for their constant support and said they would like to call their union The Wedding of Virosh, honouring the nickname given to them by fans. Deverakonda has appeared in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy, and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal. ...Read More

Deverakonda has appeared in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy, and enjoys a significant fan following across India. Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and Animal.