Can love mould minds? Therapist explains how relationships shape mental health

Our mental health is not formed in isolation. It is influenced by the life we lad, the diet we follow, the people who surround us and the way we take care of ourselves. Our mental health is also influenced by the situations that leave lasting imprints on us. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Esha Bhardwaj, life and emotional wellness coach, therapist sad, "The way we feel about ourselves, the strength of our emotional resilience, and the level of self-respect we carry are all deeply influenced by the relationships we live within." Unhealthy relationships can deeply damage your self-image.

Esha Bhardwaj further explained how relationships can shape our mental health:

Developing self-importance:

When we are surrounded by people who respect our emotions, validate our experiences, and treat us with kindness, our inner world becomes calmer. We begin to believe, at a subconscious level, that we matter. That we are lovable, worthy, and safe. These aren’t just feel-good thoughts—they become the bedrock of strong mental health.

Seeking emotional safety:

The absence of nurturing relationships, or the presence of emotionally unsafe ones, often shows up as a loud inner critic, fear of abandonment, and a haunting sense of not being good enough. Your mental health doesn’t suffer because you’re weak. It suffers because, in toxic connections, your nervous system is in survival mode, constantly scanning for emotional safety that never comes.

Thee right relationship will improve your self-confidence.

Repairing self-image:

When you start surrounding yourself with safe, emotionally attuned relationships, something profound happens. Your nervous system begins to soften. Your self-image starts to repair. You reclaim your right to speak, to set boundaries, and to take up space.

Can trigger anxiety and stress:

Over time, unhealthy relationships can deeply damage your self-image. You start questioning your worth, doubting your instincts, and editing your emotions just to feel “enough” in someone else’s eyes. Constant criticism, emotional withdrawal, or inconsistent affection can trigger anxiety, burnout, and even depression.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.