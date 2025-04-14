Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
Do you mirror your partner's mood to the point of being emotionally drained? Expert says why it happens

ByAdrija Dey
Apr 14, 2025 11:52 AM IST

When your partner's mood feels contagious and you act on it, eventually you may get exhausted. Here's why you do it.

Does your mood depend on your partner's? Do you also emulate their every mood and behaviour? If they are happy, you feel good; but if they are sad, it affects you too. On the surface, it may seem like empathy or a strong connection, but constantly keeping up with your partner's emotions can be exhausting. It's time to look inwards, as this can hint at troubling issues with yourself, going all the way back to your childhood itself.

If your partner is anxious, you feel uptight too.(Shutterstock)
If your partner is anxious, you feel uptight too.(Shutterstock)

Psychologist Dr Tracy Dalgleish shared 8 reasons why your mood changes with your partner's.

8 reasons why the mood affects you

Dr Tracy Dalgleish shared these reasons:

  • You personalise your partner's feelings
  • You believe that a healthy relationship means that you are always happy
  • You don't share your own feelings, so you hold an expectation that your partner shouldn't either
  • You are an empath or a highly sensitive person
  • You had caregivers that put their emotions on you
  • You weren't allowed to express different feelings as a child
  • Your caregivers blamed you for their anger
  • You feel responsible for your partner's feelings. You expect your partner to be in a good mood

Why does this matter

Couples when mirror each others' emotion can become emotionally drained eventually.(Shutterstock)
Couples when mirror each others' emotion can become emotionally drained eventually.(Shutterstock)

Syncing your emotions with your partner may feel like you have a good bond with them and are always sensitive to their needs. But over time, this may drain you. With so many of your emotions not being yours, you lose track of your own feelings, getting caught up in this emotional dependency. Personalising your partner's feelings over time will blur their emotions with yours.

This is why emotional boundaries, self-awareness, and open communication are required in relationships to avoid exhaustion and nurture a healthier connection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
