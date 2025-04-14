Do you mirror your partner's mood to the point of being emotionally drained? Expert says why it happens

Does your mood depend on your partner's? Do you also emulate their every mood and behaviour? If they are happy, you feel good; but if they are sad, it affects you too. On the surface, it may seem like empathy or a strong connection, but constantly keeping up with your partner's emotions can be exhausting. It's time to look inwards, as this can hint at troubling issues with yourself, going all the way back to your childhood itself. If your partner is anxious, you feel uptight too.(Shutterstock)

Psychologist Dr Tracy Dalgleish shared 8 reasons why your mood changes with your partner's.

8 reasons why the mood affects you

Dr Tracy Dalgleish shared these reasons:

You personalise your partner's feelings

You believe that a healthy relationship means that you are always happy

You don't share your own feelings, so you hold an expectation that your partner shouldn't either

You are an empath or a highly sensitive person

You had caregivers that put their emotions on you

You weren't allowed to express different feelings as a child

Your caregivers blamed you for their anger

You feel responsible for your partner's feelings. You expect your partner to be in a good mood

Why does this matter

Couples when mirror each others' emotion can become emotionally drained eventually.(Shutterstock)

Syncing your emotions with your partner may feel like you have a good bond with them and are always sensitive to their needs. But over time, this may drain you. With so many of your emotions not being yours, you lose track of your own feelings, getting caught up in this emotional dependency. Personalising your partner's feelings over time will blur their emotions with yours.

This is why emotional boundaries, self-awareness, and open communication are required in relationships to avoid exhaustion and nurture a healthier connection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.