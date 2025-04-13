Relationship expert shares 8 hacks to deepen relationship, connect with partner
From being a team together to creating a little bubble for you and your partner, here are 8 ways to develop deeper connections.
A relationship demands loyalty, trust, efforts, understanding and a lot of love. While the initial honeymoon phase may not last forever, it takes a lot of work to keep the spark and intimacy alive with the partner. Being mindful and appreciative of each other’s presence helps in being better partners and building a healthy relationship. Also read | Relationship expert shares top 6 reasons why couples grow apart and lose their intimacy
Relationship expert Kimberly Moffit, on April 5, shared a few hacks that can deepen connection in a relationship.
1. Do a 5-5-5 challenge:
For five days, do five things that only take only five minutes, but can make them feel extra special. It can be anything from making their favourite drink to leaving a note to show appreciation.
2. Pick a word of the week:
Be it trust, loyalty, understanding or intimacy, pick a random work for the week, and try to incorporate it daily in the relationship, through words, messages and actions.
3. Create a secret code:
Have inner jokes and secrets that only both of you know. This helps in creating a sense of a little bubble that only both of you are part of.
4. Reverse-engineered compliments:
Instead of going for straight compliments, be more creative and try to make the other person feel extra special.
5. Flip the argument:
Do this interesting exercise every time there is a fight. Instead of arguing for yourself, try to argue as the other person to see their point of view. This can bring a lot of things to perspective. Also read | Want to increase intimacy and connection with your partner? Try these 5 expert tips from relationship coach
6. Write letters for the future:
Write letters for each other, what you hope for them in the future, and exchange them after a year.
7. Be a team:
Incorporate a team mindset by thinking for both of you, and not just yourself. This helps in developing deeper connections.
8. Mirror their emotions:
Try to mirror what they are feeling and approach them with empathy and understanding.
