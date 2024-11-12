Menu Explore
Want to increase intimacy and connection with your partner? Try these 5 expert tips from relationship coach

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Relationship coach Amanda Twiggs Johns shares five simple yet powerful steps to deepen your bond and ignite a stronger, more fulfilling relationship.

Closeness and intimacy are what keep a relationship thriving. They help us feel connected, appreciated, and truly understood by our partners. Be it the honeymoon phase or years down the road, building that strong bond takes attention, understanding, and a little extra effort.

Check out five steps to enhance closeness and intimacy in your relationship.(Pixabay)
Check out five steps to enhance closeness and intimacy in your relationship.(Pixabay)

"Creating intimacy in a relationship means diving deep into what truly matters—facing those patterns of hurtful interactions, addressing the triggers that keep us stuck, and healing past wounds that linger beneath the surface. But it doesn't stop there. We're all about rebuilding. Strengthening those foundational elements of friendship, trust, commitment, and love. It's like laying down a solid bedrock for something truly extraordinary to flourish upon," says Amanda Twiggs Johns, marriage and relationship coach, in her recent Instagram post. (Also read: What is Throning? The dating trend everyone's talking about )

In every relationship, nurturing closeness and deepening intimacy is key to staying connected.(Pixabay)
In every relationship, nurturing closeness and deepening intimacy is key to staying connected.(Pixabay)

She added, "And then comes the spark. Reigniting that flame of passion, intimacy, and connection that may have dimmed over time. It's about breathing new life into your relationship, creating a bond that not only survives but thrives. These steps, they're not just about surface-level fixes. They're about diving deep into the heart of what makes relationships work. They're about self-awareness, vulnerability, and open communication."

She further shared five steps couples can take to increase their closeness, connection and intimacy.

1. Recognise patterns of conflict

Identify any recurring hurtful interactions, like fighting, avoiding, distancing, or criticism. This awareness helps you prevent issues from escalating.

Communicating your needs is essential in every relationship.(Unsplash)
Communicating your needs is essential in every relationship.(Unsplash)

2. Uncover and heal triggers

Explore your personal triggers and the past wounds that may have caused them, allowing for healing and preventing old issues from resurfacing in the relationship.

3. Repair relationship injuries

Work together to address and heal from past injuries—whether they stem from rejection, betrayal, emotional neglect, or lack of family boundaries—to rebuild trust.

To cultivate intimacy and connection in relationships, couples must rebuild trust and address underlying issues.(Freepik)
To cultivate intimacy and connection in relationships, couples must rebuild trust and address underlying issues.(Freepik)

4. Strengthen emotional connection

Re-establish a foundation of friendship, trust, and support to reinforce your emotional bond and create a safe space for intimacy to grow.

5. Ignite passion and fulfilment

Foster deep intimacy and reignite the passion, aiming to create a relationship that's not only connected but also deeply fulfilling and joyful.

