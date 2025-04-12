Relationship expert shares top 6 reasons why couples grow apart and lose their intimacy

After the honeymoon phase of a relationship is over, that’s when it demands a lot of work to make things work out and keep the spark alive between the partners. However, often people fall into the flow of things and lose touch with the intimate side of a relationship. That’s when they start to drift apart emotionally and lose intimacy with their partner. Also read | Facing post-marriage depression? Expert explains why it happens, tips to manage Often people fall into the flow of things and lose touch with the intimate side of a relationship.(Shutterstock)

Marriage counselor and therapist Ruth Esumeh, a few months back, shared a post addressing the causes that can make couples drift apart in a relationship. “Couples don’t grow apart suddenly. It happens slowly and gradually with subtle changes in how you relate with each other,” wrote Ruth.

1. They become complacent:

With time, couples start to take each other for granted. They stop noticing each other or being excited to see each other. Whil this happens gradually, it can make two people drift apart and question if they are still loved.

2. They stop trying to impress each other:

During the dating phase, the partners constantly try to impress each other. However, after they get into a relationship, they get too comfortable with that phase and stop trying to appreciate each other or impress each other. While comfort is a key element in a relationship, the strive to impress each other should stay.

3. They shift all their attention to their kids:

One of the main mistakes that married couples do is shift their entire attention and love to their kids when they face issues in their marriage. They start to use their kids as fillers for lack of intimacy in their own relationship. Also read | Psychologist shares four questions to ask when getting into a new relationship

4. They stop talking and laughing:

They stop communicating to each other about interesting things and making each other laugh. Humour helps in keeping intimacy alive.

5. They avoid difficult conversations:

They sweep disturbing issues under the rug and stop having difficult conversations and conflicts. However, it is the difficult conversations that can bring two people together.

6. They do not seek professional help:

Seeking professional help or therapy for marriage or relationship-related issues is still a taboo. One of the mistakes that married people do is to not seek professional help till their marriage has completely fallen apart.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.