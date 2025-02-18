Psychologist shares four questions to ask when getting into a new relationship

Love can be challenging at times. However, when we start feeling butterflies for someone and we know that they feel the same about us, that’s when we need to decide if we would like to get into a relationship with them. However, before we step into the realm of a new relationship, it is essential to set the butterflies in the tummy aside for some time, and understand how they are, and how we feel when we are with them. If we want to take the relationship for the long haul, we need to be sure that we are stepping into a relationship with a person who is healthy for us. Also read | Relationship tips: 4 must-do practices for couples to cultivate lasting love and happiness Dr. Aria Campbell-Danesh shared a reel pointing out four essential questions that we must ask ourselves when we are deciding to get into a new relationship. (Pexels)

Dr. Aria Campbell-Danesh is a clinical psychologist who keeps sharing insights about the nuances of relationships and emotions on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. The psychologist also points out the things that we must do to take care of our mental and emotional health. A few weeks back, Dr. Aria Campbell-Danesh shared a reel pointing out four essential questions that we must ask ourselves when we are deciding to get into a new relationship.

Do I want to be loved like this for the rest of my life?

Each person has their unique way of seeking love and how they love in a relationship. Often, it is based on the love languages that are deeply rooted to their childhood. When we get into a relationship, we should have clarity on how we would like to be loved for the rest of our lives.

Do I like the version of me when I am with the person?

When we are with our partner, they bring out a side of us, which are only for the people engaged in the relationship to see. We should understand if we like that version of us that they bring out.

Would my future partner make me feel like this?

We often have set standards in our minds on the ways we want our future partner to be. We should try to see if the person matches those standards, especially at an emotional level.

Do we face relationship challenges as a team?

In a relationship, two people must act as a team and address the challenges together. It's not you versus me. It's always us versus the challenges.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.