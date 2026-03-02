Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal glow shines bright in stunning Kanjeevaram saree as she meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna radiates bridal glow as she met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday to personally invite him to her Hyderabad wedding reception, scheduled for March 4. Dressed in a breathtaking six-yards, she was accompanied by her family as part of their post-wedding formalities. Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a rich olive-green Kanjeevaram saree with golden zari, showcasing timeless elegance. (Instagram)

While we are still swooning over her stunning bridal look, the actor has once again set major ethnic fashion goals with this sophisticated ensemble. Let’s decode her latest appearance and gather some quintessential saree inspiration for the wedding season. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's regal wedding looks: All you need to know about their traditional jewellery )

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Kanjeevaram silk saree During the meeting, Rashmika also spent time with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s wife, Geetha Reddy, and their daughter. Visuals from the visit, showing Geetha warmly offering her blessings to the newlywed actor, have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the pictures, the 29-year-old star was seen wearing a stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree that exuded grace and tradition. She serves timeless elegance in a rich olive-green drape that beautifully blends heritage craftsmanship with understated glamour. The six yards features intricate golden zari weaving across the body, creating a textured, almost antique finish that caught the light with every movement.