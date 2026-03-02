Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal glow shines bright in stunning Kanjeevaram saree as she meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna radiated bridal glow in a rich olive Kanjeevaram saree as she met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to invite him to her reception.
Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna radiates bridal glow as she met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday to personally invite him to her Hyderabad wedding reception, scheduled for March 4. Dressed in a breathtaking six-yards, she was accompanied by her family as part of their post-wedding formalities.
While we are still swooning over her stunning bridal look, the actor has once again set major ethnic fashion goals with this sophisticated ensemble. Let’s decode her latest appearance and gather some quintessential saree inspiration for the wedding season. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's regal wedding looks: All you need to know about their traditional jewellery )
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Kanjeevaram silk saree
During the meeting, Rashmika also spent time with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s wife, Geetha Reddy, and their daughter. Visuals from the visit, showing Geetha warmly offering her blessings to the newlywed actor, have been doing the rounds on social media.
In the pictures, the 29-year-old star was seen wearing a stunning Kanjeevaram silk saree that exuded grace and tradition. She serves timeless elegance in a rich olive-green drape that beautifully blends heritage craftsmanship with understated glamour. The six yards features intricate golden zari weaving across the body, creating a textured, almost antique finish that caught the light with every movement.
The pallu, adorned with elaborate woven motifs, added a regal touch, making the ensemble perfect for a post-wedding ceremonial appearance. She paired the saree with a deep green blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves, keeping the silhouette classic and refined while allowing the artistry of the weave to take centre stage.
How she styled her look
Her jewellery choices elevated the look without overpowering it. Rashmika opted for layered gold necklaces, traditional jhumkas, and stacks of green-and-gold bangles that added to the celebratory bridal charm. A delicate bindi, softly defined kohl-rimmed eyes, flushed cheeks, and a nude lip enhanced her natural glow. With her hair neatly parted at the centre and styled straight, she embraced a graceful, newlywed aesthetic that felt both rooted in tradition and effortlessly modern.
The overall vibe? Elegant, festive, and oh-so wedding-season ready. From the rich colour palette to the heritage weave, Rashmika’s look is perfect inspiration for brides, bridesmaids, or anyone attending a big Indian celebration.
Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in Udaipur, surrounded by their closest friends and family. The wedding was an intimate and private affair, with only a carefully curated guest list in attendance.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. She writes about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles to wellness routines. She loves having candid conversations with celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities on fitness, beauty, and everything fun in between. With a sharp eye for trends and a strong love for storytelling, she adds a thoughtful and personal touch to everything she writes. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book or trekking in the mountains.Read More
