Sobhita Dhulipala shines in custom golden bridal look with heavy dupatta

Sobhita Dhulipala has become a muse for Charlotte Tilbury India, and she is serving one look after another. Most recently, she appeared in a new campaign in collaboration with Nykaa, bringing understated glamour to the shoot. She dressed in a custom gold lehenga by Jigar Mali, paired with a rich burgundy dupatta from the designer’s Naisha lehenga set, keeping the look elegant and rooted while still modern and chic. Sobhita Dhulipala appeared in a new campaign in collaboration with Charlotte Tillbury and Nykaa. (Instagram/ bollywoodwomencloset)

The outfit was richly textured and heavily embellished. The gold base carried dense embroidery that caught the light without overwhelming the silhouette. Instead of going for a dramatic drape or experimental pleats, the styling stayed simple and traditional. The sleeveless blouse, fitted and intricately detailed, balanced the weight of the outfit and added structure to the overall look.

Here is how Sobhita Dhulipala styled her look

Sobhita's burgundy dupatta was the visual anchor of the ensemble. Deep, velvet-toned and edged with ornate gold embroidery, it created contrast against the gold without breaking harmony. Draped over the head, it brought in a tinge of nostalgia while still looking contemporary.

For her jewellery, the actor wore a statement choker, paired with matching earrings and a maang tikka that aligned neatly with her centre-parted hair.

A video of her look was also shared on the Instagram handles of Nykaa and Charlotte Tillbury.

Sobhita Dhulipala's hair and makeup

The Made in Heaven actor kept her hair neatly styled. Her bridal makeup included defined eyes and sculpted skin. The focus was on sharp features and clean lines, which worked well with the richness of the outfit.

Sobhita's earlier saree look

Before stepping out in a bridal look, just last week, Sobhita had turned heads at a Mumbai event in a beautiful gold ensemble.

She wore a gold lehenga-saree that blended structure with softness. Beaded detailing and fine net-tulle embroidery traced the hem, while the low waist and mermaid-style fall gave the look an elegant finish. Statement jewellery added contrast without overpowering the outfit, letting the craftsmanship do the talking.