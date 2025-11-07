Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps more than three-fold on 25% surge in revenue

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the listed operator of India's largest online cosmetics retailer Nykaa, grew its bottomline by more than three times in July-September on the back of a 30% surge in sales volume. Nykaa's founder CEO Falguni Nayar. (HT)

Consolidated net profit rose 244% over the year-ago period to ₹34.4 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 25.1% year-on-year to ₹2,346 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (7 November 2025).

Nykaa Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 25.1% at ₹ 2,346 crore

2,346 crore EBITDA up 53.4% at ₹ 159 crore

159 crore EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 6.8%

Net profit up 244% at ₹ 34.4 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Friday, Nykaa shares rose 0.22% to ₹246.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.11% lower at 83,216.28 points