    Nykaa Q2 Results: Net profit jumps more than three-fold on 25% surge in revenue

    Nykaa Q2 Results FY26: Net profit of India's largest online beauty retailer rose 244% YoY to 34.4 crore on revenue that increased 25.1% to 2,346 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 4:49 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the listed operator of India's largest online cosmetics retailer Nykaa, grew its bottomline by more than three times in July-September on the back of a 30% surge in sales volume.

    Nykaa's founder CEO Falguni Nayar. (HT)
    Consolidated net profit rose 244% over the year-ago period to 34.4 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on revenue that increased 25.1% year-on-year to 2,346 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday (7 November 2025).

    Nykaa Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 25.1% at 2,346 crore
    • EBITDA up 53.4% at 159 crore
    • EBITDA margin up 130 bps at 6.8%
    • Net profit up 244% at 34.4 crore

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    On Friday, Nykaa shares rose 0.22% to 246.00 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.11% lower at 83,216.28 points

