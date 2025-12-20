Sobhita Dhulipala shares her Makeup Mantras and bridal look tips, says ‘There are no rules’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Naga Chaitanya, made a beautiful bride in a traditional Kanjeevaram saree with makeup that accentuated her sharp looks. As luxury beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury's first-ever official muse in India, Sobhita also just turned heads at a special event in a gold lehenga saree, serving makeup tips for brides-to-be. Makeup Mantras: Makeup tips that will help you glow your best(Instagram)

Sobhita was at the event to launch Rulebook for Brides, a five-part content series by Charlotte Tilbury in collaboration with Nykaa. On the sidelines of the event in Mumbai, HT Shop caught up with the ‘Made in Heaven’ star for Makeup Mantras.

Q: You became a bridal beauty reference point last year with your understated makeup. What was your non-negotiable rule as a bride when it came to beauty?

Sobhita Dhulipala: I was completely sure that I wanted a base that won't crease or smudge. So, I used a setting powder to keep my makeup from staying put. I used a setting spray, which I feel is heavily underrated. It just gives you a nice sheen without overpowering and locks everything in place.

Q: Looking back, is there one beauty decision you’re especially glad you made on your wedding day?

Sobhita Dhulipala: I'm glad that I went the kajal route because I feel most of myself when I'm in Indian or traditional clothes. I feel very connected to my upbringing and my background culturally with a kajal. Moreover, I'm exploring the browns in Kajal now, in the rock and coal range to amplify my look.

Q: A lot of bridal makeup reels on Instagram are about making brides fair. Do you believe makeup should transform a bride or simply amplify her personality?

Sobhita Dhulipala: I think there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ rule with how we want to look. Someone who would prefer a simpler look for a regular occasion might not want to have a full makeup on. So, I think there are no rules really. But it's more about what you really like, how you feel about it and how best you can put it forward. I would say, find your hero products and be the heroine to them.

Q: Do you have a favourite makeup hack that always works for you?

Sobhita Dhulipala: I don't skip lip liner, because I feel it really defines your lips beautifully.

Q. What’s the first thing you focus on when you sit down to do your makeup—skin, eyes or mood?

Sobhita Dhulipala: I think mood definitely is a very strong driving factor in how I want my makeup to look that day. But I think eyes always take the cake because they can really set your entire look. When the eyes are done beautifully, I think there's a special kind of glow that I feel drawn to.

Q. What are the five makeup products always in your bag?

Well, I would definitely keep a setting spray, a lip colour in whichever shade based on my outfit, a lip pencil, a Kohl or Kajal and a setting powder.

(Makeup Mantras is a celebrity beauty series that dives into the makeup and skincare routines of your favourite stars, revealing their go-to products, personal hacks, and confidence-boosting rituals.)

