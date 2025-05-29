Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Top 8 waterproof kajals that stay put throughout; Get ready for that smudge-proof look

By Shweta Pandey
May 29, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Waterproof kajals help you get that clear and smudge-proof look. Here are our top 8 picks for you.

SIMPLYNAM Ultimate Kajal – Intense Brown | 1 Stroke Intense Color Payoff | Water Resistant | Long-Lasting & Smudge-Proof | Safe for Sensitive Eyes | 7X More Product | In-Built Sharpener & Smudger

RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil

Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

Rimmel London, Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner - Black. A jet black shade. Matte Finish

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal

LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte (Pack of 3) Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (1.08g)

Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish

Rain, sweat, or tears — nothing should stand between you and bold, beautiful eyes. Moreover, with Monsoon season just around, we are sure you would not want a makeup meltdown. And hence, choosing a waterproof kajal can be a big-time saviour. Apart from staying put on your eyes, these waterproof kajals also give you an iconic look.

Waterproof kajal for iconic eyes
Waterproof kajal for iconic eyes

Be it your office meetings, a casual catchup with friends, or an after-dark party, these waterproof kajals are your must-have essentials. We have compiled a list of top 8 waterproof kajals for you to consider for your next purchase.

SIMPLYNAM Ultimate Kajal delivers intense black pigment with a single swipe, gliding effortlessly across the waterline and lids. Designed for all-day wear, this kajal resists smudging and fading, even in humid conditions. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your eyes comfortable and irritation-free. This kajal is ideal for bold looks or subtle lines, ensuring your eye makeup stays flawless and striking throughout the day.

Specifications

Type:
Pencil Kajal
Finish:
Matte black
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 12 hours)
Skin Type:
Suitable for sensitive eyes
Key Ingredients:
Vitamin E, Aloe Vera
Net Quantity:
0.35g
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
SIMPLYNAM Ultimate Kajal – Intense Brown | 1 Stroke Intense Color Payoff | Water Resistant | Long-Lasting & Smudge-Proof | Safe for Sensitive Eyes | 7X More Product | In-Built Sharpener & Smudger

RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil
RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil gives your eyes a rich, velvety black hue with a creamy texture that glides smoothly. It sets quickly for long-lasting wear and resists smudging and transferring. This kajal is perfect for both tight lining and bold outlines, adding depth and drama instantly. This kajal is enriched with skin-loving ingredients, ensuring comfort with every use while keeping your eyes defined from day to night.

Specifications

Type:
Pencil Kajal
Finish:
Deep matte black
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 10 hours)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter
Net Quantity:
0.35g
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Paraben-Free:
Yes
RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil

Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl
LAKMÉ Absolute Ultimate Opaque Kohl Kajal Pencil delivers bold, opaque colour in one smooth stroke. Its ultra-creamy texture ensures easy application, while the high-pigment formula locks in colour. With long-lasting, smudge-proof wear, this kajal lets you create intense eye looks effortlessly. Be it a sleek wing or a smokey eye, this kajal offers versatile styling. Moreover, its dermatologically tested formula is safe for sensitive eyes, making it a must-have for dramatic and daily looks alike.

Specifications

Type:
Retractable Kajal Pencil
Finish:
Opaque matte
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 16 hours)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Mineral Pigments
Net Quantity:
1.2g
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal
Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal defines eyes with rich black intensity in just one swipe. Its unique formula contains aloe vera, vitamin C, and E for soothing, nourishing wear. Designed for up to 24 hours of waterproof and smudge-resistant performance, this kajal keep your look fresh from morning till night. Perfect for daily wear, its twist-up design ensures easy use and mess-free application.

Specifications

Type:
Retractable Kajal
Finish:
Deep black
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 24 hours)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Aloe Vera, Vitamin C & E
Net Quantity:
0.35g
Ophthalmologist Tested:
Yes
Contact Lens Safe:
Yes
Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

Rimmel London’s Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal delivers high-impact colour that stays put. Its ultra-soft formula glides effortlessly and sets into a waterproof, smudge-proof finish. Designed for long-lasting wear, this kajal is ideal for dramatic eyes or subtle lining. With its rich pigmentation and creamy texture, this waterproof kajal enhances your eyes while resisting sweat, humidity, and tears.

Specifications

Type:
Pencil Kajal
Finish:
Intense matte
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 12 hours)
Skin Type:
Sensitive eyes safe
Key Ingredients:
Beeswax, Castor Oil
Net Quantity:
1.3g
Ophthalmologist Tested:
Yes
Contact Lens Safe:
Yes
Rimmel London, Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner - Black. A jet black shade. Matte Finish

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal enhances your eyes with deep black colour that lasts up to 22 hours. Its smooth-gliding formula ensures easy application on lids and waterlines. Smudge-proof and waterproof, this kajal stays put through busy days and long nights. With a twist-up format and compact design, it’s perfect for quick touch-ups. Be you're heading to work or a party, your eye game stays strong.

Specifications

Type:
Retractable Kajal
Finish:
Jet black
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 22 hours)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Mineral Oils, vitamin E
Net Quantity:
0.35g
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
Ophthalmologist Approved:
Yes
Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal

LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil
LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil brings together high-pigment intensity and nourishing care. Its soft, creamy formula glides smoothly across the eyelid, delivering intense black colour that stays for hours. Designed by Masaba Gupta, it blends fashion with performance, offering a sleek, bold look with every stroke. This kajal is perfect for modern styles, as it defines and elevates any makeup look while caring for delicate eye skin.

Specifications

Type:
Pencil Kajal
Finish:
Rich matte
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 12 hours)
Skin Type:
All skin types
Key Ingredients:
Vitamin E, Castor Oil
Net Quantity:
0.3g
Cruelty-Free:
Yes
Dermatologically Tested:
Yes
LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte (Pack of 3) Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (1.08g)

Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish
Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil offers intense black colour with natural goodness. Crafted with ingredients like chamomile and castor oil, it soothes and nourishes the eyes while providing rich pigmentation. Its smooth texture allows for effortless application and dries quickly to a waterproof, smudge-proof finish. This kajal is suitable for sensitive eyes, lasts up to 11 hours without flaking or fading.

Specifications

Type:
Pencil Kajal
Finish:
Deep black matte
Waterproof:
Yes
Smudge-proof:
Yes (up to 11 hours)
Skin Type:
Sensitive, all skin types
Key Ingredients:
Chamomile, Castor Oil, Vitamin C
Net Quantity:
0.35g
Toxin-Free:
Yes
Certified Safe by Made Safe:
Yes
Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish

FAQ for waterproof kajals

  • Is waterproof kajal safe for sensitive eyes?

    Most waterproof kajals are dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. However, if you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, always check if the product is labeled as safe for sensitive eyes or contact lens-friendly.

  • How long does it last?

    A high-quality waterproof kajal can last 8–12 hours or more, depending on skin type, activity level, and exposure to water or sweat.

  • Can I use waterproof kajal on the waterline?

    Yes, waterproof kajals are designed to be used on both the upper and lower lash lines as well as the waterline, unless otherwise specified by the manufacturer.

  • How do I remove waterproof kajal?

    Use a biphasic eye makeup remover, micellar water, or an oil-based cleanser to effectively remove waterproof kajal without irritating the delicate eye area.

  • Will it smudge or flake during the day?

    Waterproof kajals are designed to be smudge-proof and transfer-resistant. However, excessive rubbing or very oily skin may reduce performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

