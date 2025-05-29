Top 8 waterproof kajals that stay put throughout; Get ready for that smudge-proof look

Rain, sweat, or tears — nothing should stand between you and bold, beautiful eyes. Moreover, with Monsoon season just around, we are sure you would not want a makeup meltdown. And hence, choosing a waterproof kajal can be a big-time saviour. Apart from staying put on your eyes, these waterproof kajals also give you an iconic look. Waterproof kajal for iconic eyes

Be it your office meetings, a casual catchup with friends, or an after-dark party, these waterproof kajals are your must-have essentials. We have compiled a list of top 8 waterproof kajals for you to consider for your next purchase.

SIMPLYNAM Ultimate Kajal delivers intense black pigment with a single swipe, gliding effortlessly across the waterline and lids. Designed for all-day wear, this kajal resists smudging and fading, even in humid conditions. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, it keeps your eyes comfortable and irritation-free. This kajal is ideal for bold looks or subtle lines, ensuring your eye makeup stays flawless and striking throughout the day.

Specifications Type: Pencil Kajal Finish: Matte black Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 12 hours) Skin Type: Suitable for sensitive eyes Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, Aloe Vera Net Quantity: 0.35g Cruelty-Free: Yes Dermatologically Tested: Yes Click Here to Buy SIMPLYNAM Ultimate Kajal – Intense Brown | 1 Stroke Intense Color Payoff | Water Resistant | Long-Lasting & Smudge-Proof | Safe for Sensitive Eyes | 7X More Product | In-Built Sharpener & Smudger

RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil gives your eyes a rich, velvety black hue with a creamy texture that glides smoothly. It sets quickly for long-lasting wear and resists smudging and transferring. This kajal is perfect for both tight lining and bold outlines, adding depth and drama instantly. This kajal is enriched with skin-loving ingredients, ensuring comfort with every use while keeping your eyes defined from day to night.

Specifications Type: Pencil Kajal Finish: Deep matte black Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 10 hours) Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter Net Quantity: 0.35g Cruelty-Free: Yes Paraben-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy RENEE Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil

LAKMÉ Absolute Ultimate Opaque Kohl Kajal Pencil delivers bold, opaque colour in one smooth stroke. Its ultra-creamy texture ensures easy application, while the high-pigment formula locks in colour. With long-lasting, smudge-proof wear, this kajal lets you create intense eye looks effortlessly. Be it a sleek wing or a smokey eye, this kajal offers versatile styling. Moreover, its dermatologically tested formula is safe for sensitive eyes, making it a must-have for dramatic and daily looks alike.

Specifications Type: Retractable Kajal Pencil Finish: Opaque matte Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 16 hours) Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Mineral Pigments Net Quantity: 1.2g Dermatologically Tested: Yes Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy Lakme Absolute Ultimate Kohl

Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal defines eyes with rich black intensity in just one swipe. Its unique formula contains aloe vera, vitamin C, and E for soothing, nourishing wear. Designed for up to 24 hours of waterproof and smudge-resistant performance, this kajal keep your look fresh from morning till night. Perfect for daily wear, its twist-up design ensures easy use and mess-free application.

Specifications Type: Retractable Kajal Finish: Deep black Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 24 hours) Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Vitamin C & E Net Quantity: 0.35g Ophthalmologist Tested: Yes Contact Lens Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal

Rimmel London’s Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal delivers high-impact colour that stays put. Its ultra-soft formula glides effortlessly and sets into a waterproof, smudge-proof finish. Designed for long-lasting wear, this kajal is ideal for dramatic eyes or subtle lining. With its rich pigmentation and creamy texture, this waterproof kajal enhances your eyes while resisting sweat, humidity, and tears.

Specifications Type: Pencil Kajal Finish: Intense matte Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 12 hours) Skin Type: Sensitive eyes safe Key Ingredients: Beeswax, Castor Oil Net Quantity: 1.3g Ophthalmologist Tested: Yes Contact Lens Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Rimmel London, Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner - Black. A jet black shade. Matte Finish

Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal enhances your eyes with deep black colour that lasts up to 22 hours. Its smooth-gliding formula ensures easy application on lids and waterlines. Smudge-proof and waterproof, this kajal stays put through busy days and long nights. With a twist-up format and compact design, it’s perfect for quick touch-ups. Be you're heading to work or a party, your eye game stays strong.

Specifications Type: Retractable Kajal Finish: Jet black Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 22 hours) Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Mineral Oils, vitamin E Net Quantity: 0.35g Dermatologically Tested: Yes Ophthalmologist Approved: Yes Click Here to Buy Lakme Eyeconic Black Kajal

LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil brings together high-pigment intensity and nourishing care. Its soft, creamy formula glides smoothly across the eyelid, delivering intense black colour that stays for hours. Designed by Masaba Gupta, it blends fashion with performance, offering a sleek, bold look with every stroke. This kajal is perfect for modern styles, as it defines and elevates any makeup look while caring for delicate eye skin.

Specifications Type: Pencil Kajal Finish: Rich matte Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 12 hours) Skin Type: All skin types Key Ingredients: Vitamin E, Castor Oil Net Quantity: 0.3g Cruelty-Free: Yes Dermatologically Tested: Yes Click Here to Buy LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte (Pack of 3) Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (1.08g)

Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil offers intense black colour with natural goodness. Crafted with ingredients like chamomile and castor oil, it soothes and nourishes the eyes while providing rich pigmentation. Its smooth texture allows for effortless application and dries quickly to a waterproof, smudge-proof finish. This kajal is suitable for sensitive eyes, lasts up to 11 hours without flaking or fading.

Specifications Type: Pencil Kajal Finish: Deep black matte Waterproof: Yes Smudge-proof: Yes (up to 11 hours) Skin Type: Sensitive, all skin types Key Ingredients: Chamomile, Castor Oil, Vitamin C Net Quantity: 0.35g Toxin-Free: Yes Certified Safe by Made Safe: Yes Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish

FAQ for waterproof kajals Is waterproof kajal safe for sensitive eyes? Most waterproof kajals are dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. However, if you have sensitive eyes or wear contact lenses, always check if the product is labeled as safe for sensitive eyes or contact lens-friendly.

How long does it last? A high-quality waterproof kajal can last 8–12 hours or more, depending on skin type, activity level, and exposure to water or sweat.

Can I use waterproof kajal on the waterline? Yes, waterproof kajals are designed to be used on both the upper and lower lash lines as well as the waterline, unless otherwise specified by the manufacturer.

How do I remove waterproof kajal? Use a biphasic eye makeup remover, micellar water, or an oil-based cleanser to effectively remove waterproof kajal without irritating the delicate eye area.

Will it smudge or flake during the day? Waterproof kajals are designed to be smudge-proof and transfer-resistant. However, excessive rubbing or very oily skin may reduce performance.

