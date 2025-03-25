Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk

ByShweta Pandey
Mar 25, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Waterproof eyeliners are perfect for a smudge-proof look from your office commute to your night parties. Choose from Maybelline, Lakme, Colorbar, and more.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to smudges, streaks, and midday touch-ups—because your eyeliner should be as bold and unshakeable as you are! Be it a day at the beach or pool side or your afterwork parties, a waterproof eyeliner gives you confidence that keeps you get going. Being smudge-proof, these waterproof eyeliners stay put on your eyelids from the early working hours to your late night drives.

Waterproof eyeliners for you
Waterproof eyeliners for you

Designed to defy water, sweat, and tears, these long-lasting formulas ensure your look stays flawless from sunrise to sunset. So, no more hassle of it melting down or no more worrying of reapplying it.

For your ease, we have listed down top 8 waterproof eyeliners for you to give a try before you hit that pool party or go for a beachside holiday.

Loading Suggestions...

1.

Lakme Smudge Proof & Waterproof Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner
Loading Suggestions...

Go bold and dramatic with Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula ensures your eyeliner stays intact all day long, giving you a sharp, defined look that won’t fade. The precision brush of this waterproof eyeliners glides effortlessly on your lids, making it easy to create sleek lines or bold wings with absolute control. Be it a subtle everyday look or a striking cat-eye, this eyeliner delivers intense colour payoff and long-lasting wear.

Specifications

Formula:
Smudge-proof & waterproof
Finish:
Intense black, glossy finish
Applicator:
Precision brush tip for easy application
Longevity:
Up to 24-hour wear
Skin Type:
Suitable for all skin types
Usage:
Perfect for daily wear and bold eye looks
Removal:
Easy to remove with makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

2.

Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner
Loading Suggestions...

Unleash your bold and dramatic self with the Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner! Its intense black pigment delivers a striking definition that lasts up to 24 hours without smudging. Be it thin precise lines or those dramatic winged eyes, the sleek, fine-tip applicator of this eyeliner ensures effortless application with ease. This eyeliner is your go-to for a fierce, confident look that won’t smudge and would stay all day long.

Specifications

Formula:
Smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting
Finish:
Deep black matte
Applicator:
Fine-tip brush for precision
Wear Time:
Up to 24 hours
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Best For:
Daily wear, bold eye looks
Removal:
Easily comes off with makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

3.

SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner
Loading Suggestions...

Ask for a holographic eyeliner, and we would say, sparkle your eyes with the SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner! This stunning eyeliner features a unique holographic finish that reflects light beautifully. Add a dazzling touch of colours to your eye-makeup, that will keep your makeup game to the point. The waterproof formula of this eyeliner ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading. Add a subtle shimmer or go full-on glam, this eyeliner is your perfect pick for a standout eye look!

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof, long-wearing
Finish:
Holographic shimmer
Applicator:
Fine brush tip for precise application
Wear Time:
Up to 12 hours
Best For:
Party looks, festive makeup
Texture:
Smooth and lightweight
Removal:
Easy to remove with micellar water
Click Here to Buy

4.

Chambor Extreme Wear Sketch Eyeliner Pen
Loading Suggestions...

An eyeliner that works like a sketch pen! Easy to use and stays all day long, what else do you need. Chambor Extreme Wear Sketch Eyeliner Pen lets you create perfect strokes with ease. Be it a simple everyday look or a dramatic cat-eye, the jet-black pigment of this eyeliner delivers an intense, long-lasting finish that won’t smudge or fade. Its waterproof and quick-drying formula ensures all-day wear without discomfort.

Specifications

Formula:
Smudge-proof, waterproof, and quick-drying
Finish:
Deep black with a semi-matte look
Applicator:
Ultra-fine pen tip for precise lines
Wear Time:
Up to 24 hours
Best For:
Precision application and bold eye looks
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Removal:
Comes off easily with makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

5.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner
Loading Suggestions...

Nobody defines your eyes like a pro like this NYX Professional Makeup Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner would! This ultra-pigmented, waterproof eyeliner delivers bold, black strokes, making it effortless to create precise lines or dramatic wings. The precision tip of the brush upgrade your eye makeup game. The quick-drying formula of this eyeliner stays put all day without smudging or fading. Be it a sharp, graphic look or a soft, sultry effect, this eyeliner will give you the confidence to slay every eye look effortlessly.

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting
Finish:
High-intensity black with a satin touch
Applicator:
Flexible brush tip for precise strokes
Wear Time:
Up to 24 hours
Best For:
Professional-level eye makeup
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Removal:
Easy to remove with an oil-based cleanser
Click Here to Buy

6.

FACES CANADA Magnet Eyes Fresh Eyeliner Pen
Loading Suggestions...

An eyeliner pen that you simply cannot miss! The FACES CANADA Magnet Eyes Fresh Eyeliner Pen gives your eyes, a precise definition. With its ultra-fine tip, this pen glides on smoothly, ensuring a mess-free application. The rich black pigment of this pen offers an intense yet natural finish that stays put all day without smudging. Its quick-drying, waterproof formula makes it ideal for both subtle and bold looks.

Specifications

Formula:
Smudge-proof, waterproof, long-wearing
Finish:
Intense black with a soft matte look
Applicator:
Ultra-fine pen tip for easy control
Wear Time:
Up to 12 hours
Best For:
Daily wear and precision application
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Removal:
Easily removed with makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

7.

Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner
Loading Suggestions...

For a bold, dramatic eye look that lasts, choose the Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. The highly pigmented gel formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, delivering intense colour with just one stroke. Its smudge-proof, waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it perfect for all-day events. The included precision brush allows you to create sharp lines or smudged-out smoky eyes with ease. You crave a high-impact definition with a smooth, creamy texture, this gel liner is a must-have!

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, gel-based
Finish:
Intense black with a creamy texture
Applicator:
Comes with an applicator brush
Wear Time:
Up to 36 hours
Best For:
Bold and dramatic eye looks
Texture:
Soft and creamy for smooth application
Removal:
Requires oil-based makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

8.

Lakme Waterproof & Smudge Proof Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner
Loading Suggestions...

Take your eyeliner game to the next level with the Lakme Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner! Designed with a high-precision brush tip, this liquid liner glides on your eyelids like butter, giving you complete control over your eye makeup. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula of this eyeliner ensures your look stays flawless from morning to night. Be it a sleek, fine line or bold, dramatic wings, this eyeliner delivers deep black pigment with a smooth, even finish.

Specifications

Formula:
Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting
Finish:
Deep black, intense pigment
Applicator:
High-precision brush tip
Wear Time:
Up to 24 hours
Best For:
Professional eye makeup looks
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Removal:
Easily removable with a makeup remover
Click Here to Buy

More waterproof eyeliners for you:

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!

Best makeup primer: Don't let your makeup meltdown ruin your day, trust these primers to keep your makeup stay

Foundation for everyday use: Top options to get radiant, smooth, and flawless skin every day

Best Primer Foundations: Top 6 Picks for flawless skin; The ultimate multitasker for spotless skin

 

FAQ for waterproof eyeliners

  • How do I remove waterproof eyeliner?

    To effectively remove waterproof eyeliner, use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water formulated for waterproof makeup. Apply it to a cotton pad, press gently on the eyelid, and wipe away the eyeliner.

  • Is waterproof eyeliner safe for sensitive eyes?

    Many waterproof eyeliners are formulated for sensitive eyes, but it's best to check the ingredients and look for products labeled hypoallergenic or ophthalmologist-tested.

  • Can I use waterproof eyeliner on my waterline?

    Yes, some waterproof eyeliners are specifically designed for the waterline. Look for gel or pencil formulas that are safe for waterline application.

  • How long does waterproof eyeliner last?

    Most waterproof eyeliners last anywhere from 8 to 24 hours, depending on the formula and environmental conditions.

  • What are the best types of waterproof eyeliners?

    Waterproof eyeliners come in various forms, including liquid, gel, and pencil. The best type depends on personal preference and desired application style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On