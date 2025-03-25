Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk

Say goodbye to smudges, streaks, and midday touch-ups—because your eyeliner should be as bold and unshakeable as you are! Be it a day at the beach or pool side or your afterwork parties, a waterproof eyeliner gives you confidence that keeps you get going. Being smudge-proof, these waterproof eyeliners stay put on your eyelids from the early working hours to your late night drives. Waterproof eyeliners for you

Designed to defy water, sweat, and tears, these long-lasting formulas ensure your look stays flawless from sunrise to sunset. So, no more hassle of it melting down or no more worrying of reapplying it.

For your ease, we have listed down top 8 waterproof eyeliners for you to give a try before you hit that pool party or go for a beachside holiday.

Go bold and dramatic with Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula ensures your eyeliner stays intact all day long, giving you a sharp, defined look that won’t fade. The precision brush of this waterproof eyeliners glides effortlessly on your lids, making it easy to create sleek lines or bold wings with absolute control. Be it a subtle everyday look or a striking cat-eye, this eyeliner delivers intense colour payoff and long-lasting wear.

Specifications Formula: Smudge-proof & waterproof Finish: Intense black, glossy finish Applicator: Precision brush tip for easy application Longevity: Up to 24-hour wear Skin Type: Suitable for all skin types Usage: Perfect for daily wear and bold eye looks Removal: Easy to remove with makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Unleash your bold and dramatic self with the Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner! Its intense black pigment delivers a striking definition that lasts up to 24 hours without smudging. Be it thin precise lines or those dramatic winged eyes, the sleek, fine-tip applicator of this eyeliner ensures effortless application with ease. This eyeliner is your go-to for a fierce, confident look that won’t smudge and would stay all day long.

Specifications Formula: Smudge-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting Finish: Deep black matte Applicator: Fine-tip brush for precision Wear Time: Up to 24 hours Texture: Lightweight and smooth Best For: Daily wear, bold eye looks Removal: Easily comes off with makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Ask for a holographic eyeliner, and we would say, sparkle your eyes with the SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner! This stunning eyeliner features a unique holographic finish that reflects light beautifully. Add a dazzling touch of colours to your eye-makeup, that will keep your makeup game to the point. The waterproof formula of this eyeliner ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading. Add a subtle shimmer or go full-on glam, this eyeliner is your perfect pick for a standout eye look!

Specifications Formula: Waterproof, long-wearing Finish: Holographic shimmer Applicator: Fine brush tip for precise application Wear Time: Up to 12 hours Best For: Party looks, festive makeup Texture: Smooth and lightweight Removal: Easy to remove with micellar water Click Here to Buy

An eyeliner that works like a sketch pen! Easy to use and stays all day long, what else do you need. Chambor Extreme Wear Sketch Eyeliner Pen lets you create perfect strokes with ease. Be it a simple everyday look or a dramatic cat-eye, the jet-black pigment of this eyeliner delivers an intense, long-lasting finish that won’t smudge or fade. Its waterproof and quick-drying formula ensures all-day wear without discomfort.

Specifications Formula: Smudge-proof, waterproof, and quick-drying Finish: Deep black with a semi-matte look Applicator: Ultra-fine pen tip for precise lines Wear Time: Up to 24 hours Best For: Precision application and bold eye looks Texture: Lightweight and smooth Removal: Comes off easily with makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Nobody defines your eyes like a pro like this NYX Professional Makeup Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner would! This ultra-pigmented, waterproof eyeliner delivers bold, black strokes, making it effortless to create precise lines or dramatic wings. The precision tip of the brush upgrade your eye makeup game. The quick-drying formula of this eyeliner stays put all day without smudging or fading. Be it a sharp, graphic look or a soft, sultry effect, this eyeliner will give you the confidence to slay every eye look effortlessly.

Specifications Formula: Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting Finish: High-intensity black with a satin touch Applicator: Flexible brush tip for precise strokes Wear Time: Up to 24 hours Best For: Professional-level eye makeup Texture: Lightweight and smooth Removal: Easy to remove with an oil-based cleanser Click Here to Buy

An eyeliner pen that you simply cannot miss! The FACES CANADA Magnet Eyes Fresh Eyeliner Pen gives your eyes, a precise definition. With its ultra-fine tip, this pen glides on smoothly, ensuring a mess-free application. The rich black pigment of this pen offers an intense yet natural finish that stays put all day without smudging. Its quick-drying, waterproof formula makes it ideal for both subtle and bold looks.

Specifications Formula: Smudge-proof, waterproof, long-wearing Finish: Intense black with a soft matte look Applicator: Ultra-fine pen tip for easy control Wear Time: Up to 12 hours Best For: Daily wear and precision application Texture: Lightweight and smooth Removal: Easily removed with makeup remover Click Here to Buy

For a bold, dramatic eye look that lasts, choose the Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. The highly pigmented gel formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, delivering intense colour with just one stroke. Its smudge-proof, waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it perfect for all-day events. The included precision brush allows you to create sharp lines or smudged-out smoky eyes with ease. You crave a high-impact definition with a smooth, creamy texture, this gel liner is a must-have!

Specifications Formula: Waterproof, smudge-proof, gel-based Finish: Intense black with a creamy texture Applicator: Comes with an applicator brush Wear Time: Up to 36 hours Best For: Bold and dramatic eye looks Texture: Soft and creamy for smooth application Removal: Requires oil-based makeup remover Click Here to Buy

Take your eyeliner game to the next level with the Lakme Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner! Designed with a high-precision brush tip, this liquid liner glides on your eyelids like butter, giving you complete control over your eye makeup. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula of this eyeliner ensures your look stays flawless from morning to night. Be it a sleek, fine line or bold, dramatic wings, this eyeliner delivers deep black pigment with a smooth, even finish.

Specifications Formula: Waterproof, smudge-proof, long-lasting Finish: Deep black, intense pigment Applicator: High-precision brush tip Wear Time: Up to 24 hours Best For: Professional eye makeup looks Texture: Lightweight and smooth Removal: Easily removable with a makeup remover Click Here to Buy

More waterproof eyeliners for you:

FAQ for waterproof eyeliners How do I remove waterproof eyeliner? To effectively remove waterproof eyeliner, use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water formulated for waterproof makeup. Apply it to a cotton pad, press gently on the eyelid, and wipe away the eyeliner.

Is waterproof eyeliner safe for sensitive eyes? Many waterproof eyeliners are formulated for sensitive eyes, but it's best to check the ingredients and look for products labeled hypoallergenic or ophthalmologist-tested.

Can I use waterproof eyeliner on my waterline? Yes, some waterproof eyeliners are specifically designed for the waterline. Look for gel or pencil formulas that are safe for waterline application.

How long does waterproof eyeliner last? Most waterproof eyeliners last anywhere from 8 to 24 hours, depending on the formula and environmental conditions.

What are the best types of waterproof eyeliners? Waterproof eyeliners come in various forms, including liquid, gel, and pencil. The best type depends on personal preference and desired application style.

