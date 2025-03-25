Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk
Waterproof eyeliners are perfect for a smudge-proof look from your office commute to your night parties. Choose from Maybelline, Lakme, Colorbar, and more.
Suggestions included in this article
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Say goodbye to smudges, streaks, and midday touch-ups—because your eyeliner should be as bold and unshakeable as you are! Be it a day at the beach or pool side or your afterwork parties, a waterproof eyeliner gives you confidence that keeps you get going. Being smudge-proof, these waterproof eyeliners stay put on your eyelids from the early working hours to your late night drives.
Designed to defy water, sweat, and tears, these long-lasting formulas ensure your look stays flawless from sunrise to sunset. So, no more hassle of it melting down or no more worrying of reapplying it.
For your ease, we have listed down top 8 waterproof eyeliners for you to give a try before you hit that pool party or go for a beachside holiday.
Go bold and dramatic with Lakme Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. This smudge-proof and waterproof formula ensures your eyeliner stays intact all day long, giving you a sharp, defined look that won’t fade. The precision brush of this waterproof eyeliners glides effortlessly on your lids, making it easy to create sleek lines or bold wings with absolute control. Be it a subtle everyday look or a striking cat-eye, this eyeliner delivers intense colour payoff and long-lasting wear.
Specifications
Unleash your bold and dramatic self with the Maybelline New York Colossal Bold Liner! Its intense black pigment delivers a striking definition that lasts up to 24 hours without smudging. Be it thin precise lines or those dramatic winged eyes, the sleek, fine-tip applicator of this eyeliner ensures effortless application with ease. This eyeliner is your go-to for a fierce, confident look that won’t smudge and would stay all day long.
Specifications
Ask for a holographic eyeliner, and we would say, sparkle your eyes with the SWISS BEAUTY Waterproof Holographic Eyeliner! This stunning eyeliner features a unique holographic finish that reflects light beautifully. Add a dazzling touch of colours to your eye-makeup, that will keep your makeup game to the point. The waterproof formula of this eyeliner ensures long-lasting wear without smudging or fading. Add a subtle shimmer or go full-on glam, this eyeliner is your perfect pick for a standout eye look!
Specifications
An eyeliner that works like a sketch pen! Easy to use and stays all day long, what else do you need. Chambor Extreme Wear Sketch Eyeliner Pen lets you create perfect strokes with ease. Be it a simple everyday look or a dramatic cat-eye, the jet-black pigment of this eyeliner delivers an intense, long-lasting finish that won’t smudge or fade. Its waterproof and quick-drying formula ensures all-day wear without discomfort.
Specifications
Nobody defines your eyes like a pro like this NYX Professional Makeup Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner would! This ultra-pigmented, waterproof eyeliner delivers bold, black strokes, making it effortless to create precise lines or dramatic wings. The precision tip of the brush upgrade your eye makeup game. The quick-drying formula of this eyeliner stays put all day without smudging or fading. Be it a sharp, graphic look or a soft, sultry effect, this eyeliner will give you the confidence to slay every eye look effortlessly.
Specifications
An eyeliner pen that you simply cannot miss! The FACES CANADA Magnet Eyes Fresh Eyeliner Pen gives your eyes, a precise definition. With its ultra-fine tip, this pen glides on smoothly, ensuring a mess-free application. The rich black pigment of this pen offers an intense yet natural finish that stays put all day without smudging. Its quick-drying, waterproof formula makes it ideal for both subtle and bold looks.
Specifications
For a bold, dramatic eye look that lasts, choose the Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. The highly pigmented gel formula of this eyeliner glides on effortlessly, delivering intense colour with just one stroke. Its smudge-proof, waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear, making it perfect for all-day events. The included precision brush allows you to create sharp lines or smudged-out smoky eyes with ease. You crave a high-impact definition with a smooth, creamy texture, this gel liner is a must-have!
Specifications
Take your eyeliner game to the next level with the Lakme Eyeconic Pro Brush Liner! Designed with a high-precision brush tip, this liquid liner glides on your eyelids like butter, giving you complete control over your eye makeup. The waterproof and smudge-proof formula of this eyeliner ensures your look stays flawless from morning to night. Be it a sleek, fine line or bold, dramatic wings, this eyeliner delivers deep black pigment with a smooth, even finish.
Specifications
More waterproof eyeliners for you:
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Similar articles for you:
Best eyeliner for bold eyes: From smudge proof to coloured, our top 10 picks for you; Wing it like a pro!
Best makeup primer: Don't let your makeup meltdown ruin your day, trust these primers to keep your makeup stay
Foundation for everyday use: Top options to get radiant, smooth, and flawless skin every day
Best Primer Foundations: Top 6 Picks for flawless skin; The ultimate multitasker for spotless skin
FAQ for waterproof eyeliners
- How do I remove waterproof eyeliner?
To effectively remove waterproof eyeliner, use an oil-based makeup remover or micellar water formulated for waterproof makeup. Apply it to a cotton pad, press gently on the eyelid, and wipe away the eyeliner.
- Is waterproof eyeliner safe for sensitive eyes?
Many waterproof eyeliners are formulated for sensitive eyes, but it's best to check the ingredients and look for products labeled hypoallergenic or ophthalmologist-tested.
- Can I use waterproof eyeliner on my waterline?
Yes, some waterproof eyeliners are specifically designed for the waterline. Look for gel or pencil formulas that are safe for waterline application.
- How long does waterproof eyeliner last?
Most waterproof eyeliners last anywhere from 8 to 24 hours, depending on the formula and environmental conditions.
- What are the best types of waterproof eyeliners?
Waterproof eyeliners come in various forms, including liquid, gel, and pencil. The best type depends on personal preference and desired application style.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.