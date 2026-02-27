Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's regal wedding looks: All you need to know about their traditional jewellery
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding in Udaipur featured the bride and groom in elaborate gold jewellery, embracing traditions.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Their intimate nuptials were nothing short of regal, with the couple following traditional Kodava rituals to honour Rashmika’s heritage.
Also Read | Traditional Coorgi rituals at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s second ceremony explained: All about Kodava wedding
Vijay and Rashmika go full culture mode
The bride and groom wore custom Anamika Khanna looks for the ceremony. While Rashmika was draped in a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, Vijay donned an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a striking vermillion angavastram. In weddings, it is the bride who steals the show with her exquisite trousseau; however, Vijay, who did not dress like a regular modern groom, showed that even grooms can make a statement.
For his wedding to his longtime partner, Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda did not dress like a regular modern groom. Elegantly styled by Ami Patel, he went full culture mode, reflected beautifully in the multiple gold jewellery pieces he wore for the ceremony. In an Instagram post shared on February 26, a fashion Instagram page, Who Wore What, shared all the details about Vijay's statement temple jewellery pieces. Here's everything you should know:
The heritage Indian jewels
Starting with the wrist piece, it is called temple wrist jewellery, and is usually seen on brides; however, Vijay said, ‘Why not me?’ blurring the lines of gender conformity. He also wore a broad gold belt around his waist. It is an Oddiyanam that holds the dhoti in place while also making the whole look powerful.
The groom also wore two heavy gold necklaces: one is a Kasu mala with coin designs, and the other is a long haram. Normally, brides wear both; however, Vijay chose to add this detail to his look as well, upholding tradition.
As for his gold earrings, they are called Kadukkan. The anklet he wore is called Kolusu, while the thread he and Rashmika wore on their foreheads is part of the wedding rituals seen in wedding ceremonies down South.
One doesn't see many actors upholding traditions like Vijay and Rashmika did for their wedding, and this change comes as a breath of fresh air. Coming to Rashmika's wedding jewellery, one of the standout pieces was the gold jewels running through her braid: it is called Jada Billa, a very classic South Indian bridal detail.
She also wore shoulder jewellery to complement her rust orange saree. The gold chains on her shoulders hold the saree and add drama at the same time. Lastly, her heavy gold jhumkas, mang tika, and layer on layer of gold necklaces, including a tight choker and long heavy harams, do not go for minimalism; rather, they add full regal bridal energy to her look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.