Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's regal wedding looks: All you need to know about their traditional jewellery

The bride and groom wore custom Anamika Khanna looks for the ceremony. While Rashmika was draped in a rich rust saree framed with a striking red border, Vijay donned an ivory dhoti silhouette paired with a striking vermillion angavastram. In weddings, it is the bride who steals the show with her exquisite trousseau; however, Vijay, who did not dress like a regular modern groom, showed that even grooms can make a statement.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26. Their intimate nuptials were nothing short of regal, with the couple following traditional Kodava rituals to honour Rashmika’s heritage.

For his wedding to his longtime partner, Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda did not dress like a regular modern groom. Elegantly styled by Ami Patel, he went full culture mode, reflected beautifully in the multiple gold jewellery pieces he wore for the ceremony. In an Instagram post shared on February 26, a fashion Instagram page, Who Wore What, shared all the details about Vijay's statement temple jewellery pieces. Here's everything you should know:

The heritage Indian jewels Starting with the wrist piece, it is called temple wrist jewellery, and is usually seen on brides; however, Vijay said, ‘Why not me?’ blurring the lines of gender conformity. He also wore a broad gold belt around his waist. It is an Oddiyanam that holds the dhoti in place while also making the whole look powerful.

The groom also wore two heavy gold necklaces: one is a Kasu mala with coin designs, and the other is a long haram. Normally, brides wear both; however, Vijay chose to add this detail to his look as well, upholding tradition.