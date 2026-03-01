Newlywed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirupati, distribute sweets

In the video, Vijay was seen being protective of his wife, Rashmika, as the couple made their way through the crowded temple. He stayed close by her side, guiding her through the devotees and ensuring she moved safely amid the rush at the temple.

On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika were seen visiting the Tirumala Temple. Several videos of the couple from their temple visit have surfaced on social media.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have begun their married life on a spiritual note after tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of close friends and family. Fresh from their wedding celebrations, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings for their new journey together. Vijay and Rashmika were seen greeting devotees warmly and even distributing sweets among fans and visitors at the temple.

New bride Rashmika’s radiant glow was hard to miss as she sweetly waved at the crowd, exuding grace. She looked elegant in a green-and-gold saree, while Vijay complemented her, appearing dapper in a crisp white kurta set paired with a red shawl draped over his shoulders. Rashmika paired the saree with traditional gold jewellery and kept her makeup minimal.

Vijay was also seen thanking the people. His brother, Anand Deverakonda, was spotted accompanying the newlyweds during the temple visit.

Several fans had gathered around the newlyweds at the temple, eager to click pictures and congratulate them. While they graciously acknowledged the love and warm wishes by thanking them, the couple politely declined photo requests and made their way through the crowd.

In other videos, the newly wed couple was seen distributing sweets to the crowd at the temple.