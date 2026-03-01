Newlywed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at Tirupati, distribute sweets
On Sunday, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen greeting devotees at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and even distributed sweets among fans.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have begun their married life on a spiritual note after tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of close friends and family. Fresh from their wedding celebrations, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings for their new journey together. Vijay and Rashmika were seen greeting devotees warmly and even distributing sweets among fans and visitors at the temple.
Rashmika, Vijay visit Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
On Sunday, Vijay and Rashmika were seen visiting the Tirumala Temple. Several videos of the couple from their temple visit have surfaced on social media.
In the video, Vijay was seen being protective of his wife, Rashmika, as the couple made their way through the crowded temple. He stayed close by her side, guiding her through the devotees and ensuring she moved safely amid the rush at the temple.
New bride Rashmika’s radiant glow was hard to miss as she sweetly waved at the crowd, exuding grace. She looked elegant in a green-and-gold saree, while Vijay complemented her, appearing dapper in a crisp white kurta set paired with a red shawl draped over his shoulders. Rashmika paired the saree with traditional gold jewellery and kept her makeup minimal.
Vijay was also seen thanking the people. His brother, Anand Deverakonda, was spotted accompanying the newlyweds during the temple visit.
Several fans had gathered around the newlyweds at the temple, eager to click pictures and congratulate them. While they graciously acknowledged the love and warm wishes by thanking them, the couple politely declined photo requests and made their way through the crowd.
In other videos, the newly wed couple was seen distributing sweets to the crowd at the temple.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made things official by getting married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique for blending two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. The celebrations included a traditional mandap ceremony, as well as personalised touches that honoured both families’ cultural heritages. Designer Anamika Khanna crafted wedding outfits for Vijay and Rashmika.
They took to Instagram to share pictures from their wedding. With almost 24 million likes, the first photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda went on to surpass the reach of Virat Kohli's World Cup triumph.
Rashmika and Vijay worked in two Telugu films -- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.