Rashmika Mandanna grooves on flight after wedding to Vijay Deverakonda; internet surprised they're in economy

A makeup artist posted a video on Instagram of Rashmika and Vijay on their flight back to Hyderabad from Udaipur. The video shows Vijay looking busy as he interacts with the crew and waits to be seated. Rashmika, on the other hand, can be seen greeting the passengers who cheer for them. She can be seen waving at those who call out to her with a large smile on her face. She also looks at the other people seated on the flight, and gestures ‘yay’ as they cheer.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of their friends and family. The couple flew back to Hyderabad a day later, and fans were surprised to see them flying economy. A makeup artist posted a video on Instagram of Rashmika smiling widely and waving to excited passengers on the flight.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year in the presence of their loved ones. Despite his team confirming the news to HT, the couple refused to speak about their upcoming wedding. It was only days before their February 26 wedding in Udaipur that the couple announced and owned the tag fans have given them, Virosh. After their wedding, they posted sweet notes for each other along with their wedding pictures.

An Instagram user wrote, “Yaar yeh ameer log bhi indigo mien jaate hai kya? (Do these rich people also fly IndiGo?)” One fan even noticed, “He gave her the window seat!!! Green forest.” Some Instagram users claimed that Rashmika and Vijay booked the whole flight for the wedding guests. One wrote, “This makes sense, they booked the whole flight.”

Posting the video, the fan wrote, “And finally here is Mr & Mrs Deverakonda .” “I don't know why I'm so happy for them,” an Instagram user wrote, while a fan added, “Her happiness is gorgeous.” Numerous people were surprised to see them flying economy, with one writing, “They fly economy?” Another wrote, “Flying economy after their wedding, thought they’d fly private.”

Vijay wrote, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities alike.