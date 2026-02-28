Rashmika Mandanna is the prettiest bride as she arrives in a palki for her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. See pics

In the pictures shared on Instagram by WedMeGood, viewers got a glimpse of the intricate details that went into the decoration of the venue, rooted in traditions. The first picture had Rashmika seated inside a palki. Also called doli, it is a traditional, often ornately decorated palanquin used in South Asian weddings to carry the bride, symbolising her transition from her parental home to her marital home. Rashmika smiled and made a heart sign with her fingers.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made for a picture-perfect couple as they got married in Udaipur in the presence of family and friends. The two of them shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram, which received a lot of love from fans. Now, the decor team, who designed the wedding, have shared unseen pictures from the special day. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding gives India's most liked Instagram photo, beats Kohli's World Cup triumph )

The other pictures from the carousel showed the beautiful details, flower arrangements and the wedding mandap in full view. The initials- ‘VR’, standing for Vijay and Rashmika, was designed as well. “When heritage meets a modern-day fairytale. From the Sanskrit verses whispering blessings to the earthy terracotta palette and vintage brass accents, every detail of Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding decor feels like a warm embrace. It’s not just a mandap, it’s a mood,” read the caption of the post.

More details about the Virosh wedding Meanwhile, sharing the pictures of her wedding, Rashmika wrote in her Instagram post, “Introducing to you now ‘My Husband!’ Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, the man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

"The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed!” she added.

Even though Rashmika and Vijay maintained they were friends, fans began noticing in 2020 that they were spending time together at his home and on vacation. Rumours of their relationship intensified in 2022, though the couple never spoke about it. In October 2025, they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended only by their loved ones. The couple only made their relationship official and confirmed their marriage a few days ahead of the wedding.