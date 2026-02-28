Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding gives India's most liked Instagram photo, beats Kohli's World Cup triumph
With almost 24 million likes, the first photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has surpassed the reach of Virat Kohli's World Cup triumph.
The wedding of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was the talk of the town this week. The two actors tied the knot at a resort near Udaipur in a private ceremony attended only by families and close friends on Thursday. Hours after the ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay both shared the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram, which quickly went viral. In fact, in less than 48 hours, the post shared by Rashmika has become the most-liked photo on Instagram from an Indian account.
India's most liked Instagram photo
Rashmika shared a carousel of photos from the wedding on Instagram on Thursday evening, featuring Vijay. In the caption, she introduced the world to Vijay as her husband for the first time. The note and the pictures were widely appreciated by fans and social media users for being heartwarming and unfiltered. By Saturday afternoon, the post had reached 24 million likes. No photo from an Indian account has more likes on Instagram. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket legend broke the internet when he shared moments from the Indian cricket team’s triumph at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The post has 22.8 million likes. Incidentally, Vijay’s post is also on the verge of overtaking Kohli’s record. It has 18.8 million likes already, and is climbing fast.
Rashmika’s post is also the second-most-liked Instagram post from an Indian account, only behind a viral Reel posted by content creator Kishore Mondal in April last year. The video, featuring Kishore singing ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ broke all records with 51 million likes, the fourth-most on the platform’s history.
About Rashmika’s record-breaking post
The carousel post from Rashmika features unfiltered, candid moments from her Vijay’s wedding. The heartwarming note read, “Introducing to you now “My Husband”! 💘 Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! ❤️ The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! 🤍 The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! 🤍 The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! 🤍 I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! 🤍”
The note ends with Rashmika talking about how excited she to be Vijay’s wife.”Let’s have the bestestest life ever together,” she says.
A timeline of Rashmika and Vijay's relationship
Rashmika and Vijay have reportedly been dating since they worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Despite rumours, the two actors never addressed their relationship in public. Long before they made their relationship official, fans had dubbed them Virosh, a portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika’s nickname Roshu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
