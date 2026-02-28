In a first, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to send mithai, food for fans across India after wedding. Check details

The sweet distribution will take place in Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Annadanam will be done in a few temples of Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

"So on March 1st we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing Annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings. With love, Vijay and Rashmika," it added.

The note read, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai (sweets) and food (smiley face emojis)."

In a unique gesture, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have revealed that they will send sweets and food for fans across the country next month. Taking to their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, they penned notes listing the cities where they will "trucks filled with love and sweets." They also wrote that they will be donating food in several places across India.

About Vijay and Rashmika's wedding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika tied the knot on Thursday in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, surrounded by the scenic Aravalli hills. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, both Rashmika and Vijay penned notes for each other.

For her special day, Rashmika wore a stunning rust-hued saree by Anamika Khanna. She adorned her outfit with heavy jewellery. Vijay opted for a white dhoti and a matching dupatta. He also went heavy with gold jewellery and wore studs, a regal kamarbandh and a necklace.

On Friday morning, the couple was spotted at the Udaipur airport, delighting fans. Rashmika wore a red dress while Vijay opted for a kurta pyjama that he teamed with sunglasses. The couple sent flying kisses to fans.