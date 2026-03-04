Hours before grand reception, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dazzle in pastel ethnic looks at Hyderabad event
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted in minimalistic traditional glam, ahead of their wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding stole the spotlight, winning fans' hearts. They tied the knot on February 26 in a grand celebration in Udaipur. While the regal pictures from the main ceremony have already broken records, the couple continues to set the style bar high with all the post-wedding appearances, whether at a fan meet-up or during paparazzi sightings at the airport.
As they gear up for their star-studded wedding reception on the evening of March 4, a recent paparazzi video captured a fresh look from Rashmika and Vijay. Let's decode what they wore and look at the style takeaways that you and your beau can recreate.
More about the looks
Both chose vibrant pastel outfits that are perfect for daytime celebrations. The style takeaway is to choose bright palettes, like soft palettes like soft pastels, if you are going for a sublime, elegant look.
Rashmika wore a beautiful peach-pink saree with sequins and tassels. The saree is called from Suta Bombay, which costs Rs. 3,450.
She styled it with quintessential Indian wedding jewellery in gold, layering delicate chains of varying lengths for a sophisticated, traditional glam. The actor paired the saree with a yellow blouse that added comfortable warmth to the overall look palette. Looking graceful in minimal makeup and a sleek bun, she perfected the understated festive aesthetic.
Coordinating with her, Vijay chose a lemon-yellow kurta featuring intricate white embroidery work on the front. His hair was slicked back neatly, and a well-groomed moustache completed his sharp, suave look. All in all, both looks captured the ideal traditional glam aesthetic, refined with impeccable accessory styling.
Some of the takeaways include:
- Pastels are perfect for a daytime celebration. They look graceful in the daylight.
- Layer your minimal dainty chains if you don't want to wear a heavy, chunky statement piece.
- To coordinate with your partner, go for complementary shades instead of twinning with the same colours. This way, it looks visually better instead of appearing forced.
More about the wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at ITC Mementos. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pictures made history as the most liked post by an Indian account, gathering over 27.3 million likes. The couple wore designer Anamika Khanna's ensembles for the ceremony.
