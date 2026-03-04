Rashmika Mandanna feeds Vijay Deverakonda with her hand; couple serve food to fans in 1st meet and greet after wedding

On Tuesday, Rashmika and Vijay interacted with fans in Hyderabad. The venue was adorned with floral décor and featured a board that read, “Welcome to our extended family. With love, #VIROSH.” The event was organised to celebrate their union. The couple shook hands with each attendees, and Rashmika even hugged one fan. They also gave autographs before personally serving food.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met their fans in Hyderabad ahead of their grand wedding reception, marking their first meet-and-greet since tying the knot. The couple served food to their fans and indulged in a warm conversation about their relationship. They were also seen sharing a sweet husband-and-wife moment that invited loud cheers from the crowd.

The couple later joined the fans for lunch. A video from the meet-and-greet shows Rashmika feeding her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, with her hand as fans hooted and cheered. For the occasion, Rashmika flaunted her mangalsutra and sindoor, pairing them with a simple saree. Vijay, meanwhile, opted for a floral kurta.

The video quickly went viral online, with many praising their simplicity and affection for their fans. One comment read, “I am falling in love with their simplicity and kindness. They are so down to earth. And their love for fans is wonderful.” Another wrote, “These two people are so beautiful inside and out.” A third commented, “Really sweet of them to put so much effort in for their fans. Their fans must be over the moon. Lovely gesture.” Another fan wrote, “Omg this was adorable. This is an amazing way to treat your fans. I mean, imagine them literally calling you to their wedding, feeding you and serving you.” One more added, “This is super wholesome.”

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding Rashmika and Vijay had long been rumoured to be dating, but they did not publicly confirm their relationship until February this year, when they announced their wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family on 26 February. After sharing their wedding pictures on social media, fans went gaga over how beautiful they looked together. The post garnered 24 million likes.

Now, on 4 March, the couple are set to host a grand reception to celebrate their wedding with industry friends. The event will be strictly invite-only, as announced by Rashmika and Vijay.