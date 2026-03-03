Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda give Bridgerton vibes in 1st pics from sangeet ceremony: ‘Night we danced as one’

On Tuesday, Rashmika took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and GIFs from the sangeet ceremony. For the evening, she looked resplendent in a shimmering silver gharara, while Vijay complemented her in a classic black ensemble. In one adorable GIF, Vijay was seen giving Rashmika a playful princess twirl, while another captured a glimpse of her surprise performance dedicated to him.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda set the internet ablaze on Friday after sharing their stunning wedding photos. Now, Rashmika has offered a glimpse into their dreamy sangeet ceremony, an evening filled with love, laughter and heartfelt surprises for one another. Fans can’t stop gushing over the enchanting pictures, which look straight out of a fairytale.

Rashmika also took to the stage with Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, adding to the celebratory spirit of the night. She offered fans a sneak peek of Vijay’s special dance performance for her as well. However, what truly stole the spotlight was the couple’s dreamy romantic number together, a magical moment that left fans swooning and flooding the comments section with love.

Along with the dreamy pictures, Rashmika penned a note that read, “The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitter and us dancing through the night. ❤️ It was really the most fun night ever!! From Vijju and I wanting to surprise each other… to family wanting to surprise us… to being fully excited and surprised to see our families dance so freely and so, so well!”

She added, “@falgunishanepeacockindia!! Guys!!!!! The stunning pieces!! Guys!! Amazing!! It was super heavy but I was still in it all night!! 💃🏻💃🏻 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!”

Vijay also shared some pictures from the sangeet night and wrote, “24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyones speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people ❤️@falgunishanepeacockindia did witchcraft with the clothes, they brought out the dragons ;) I was in it till 4am :)).”

Fans showered the couple with love. One comment read, “Straight out of a fairy tale!!” Another wrote, “Screaming royalty.” Another fan wrote, “So this is what love looks like.” One user added, “Gagged by those capes 🥹♥️ They are giving Indian Bridgerton vibes.”

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story and wedding Vijay and Rashmika first met while working together on the 2018 film Geeta Govindam. Their chemistry was loved by audiences, and they later collaborated again on Dear Comrade. They had long been rumoured to be dating but never confirmed their relationship, even as fans frequently spotted them sharing pictures from the same locations.

The couple got engaged in October last year, but they confirmed their relationship only in February, when they announced their marriage. Rashmika and Vijay tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by close friends and family on 26 February in Udaipur. The couple are now set to host a grand reception for their industry friends on 4 March in Hyderabad.