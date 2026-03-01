Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce strictly invite-only reception due to security concerns in Hyderabad

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have announced that their wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4 will be a strictly invitation-only event, citing security measures and police guidance amid overwhelming public excitement. The wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be strictly invitation-only due to safety concerns amid public excitement. (ANI Video Grab)

Rashmika, Vijay issue statement for invite-only reception In an official statement, the couple clarified that while their wedding has become one of the most celebrated occasions in the country, drawing immense love and attention from across India, entry to the reception will be tightly regulated. The note stated: “Virosh Wedding Reception to Remain a Strictly Invitation-Only Event; Fans and Guests are being Requested to Support Safety Measures.”

The reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted. Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion and potential safety risks.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Vijay and Rashmika said, “Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”