Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce strictly invite-only reception due to security concerns in Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad will be invitation-only due to security concerns amid public excitement.
Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have announced that their wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4 will be a strictly invitation-only event, citing security measures and police guidance amid overwhelming public excitement.
Rashmika, Vijay issue statement for invite-only reception
In an official statement, the couple clarified that while their wedding has become one of the most celebrated occasions in the country, drawing immense love and attention from across India, entry to the reception will be tightly regulated. The note stated: “Virosh Wedding Reception to Remain a Strictly Invitation-Only Event; Fans and Guests are being Requested to Support Safety Measures.”
The reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. However, due to the extraordinary nationwide excitement surrounding the wedding and in consultation with authorities, the guest list has now been further restricted. Police officials have advised tighter controls to prevent large public gatherings, traffic congestion and potential safety risks.
Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Vijay and Rashmika said, “Your safety and happiness mean everything to us. We are deeply grateful for your blessings and support, and we request your cooperation in helping us keep this celebration safe and joyful for everyone.”
Rahmika and Vijay get married
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate yet high-profile ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by close family members and select friends from the film industry. Among those present were prominent figures from the Telugu and Hindi film fraternities, though the couple ensured the guest list remained tightly curated.
The wedding celebrations spanned several days and included two distinct ceremonies, one conducted according to Telugu traditions honouring Vijay’s heritage, and another following Kodava customs reflecting Rashmika’s Coorg roots. Shortly after the ceremony, the couple shared official wedding portraits on social media, which quickly became some of the most-liked posts from an Indian account, breaking engagement records.
Following their return to Hyderabad, Vijay and Rashmika distributed sweets to paparazzi outside their residence and visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple to seek blessings, with visuals of the couple praying further endearing them to fans and circulating widely online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
