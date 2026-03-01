Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda show their cute chemistry in new ‘made for each other’ ad, fans gush
Fans celebrated Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's recent wedding and their chemistry in a new ad, expressing joy and well wishes online.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again charmed their fans, and this time with a light‑hearted advertisement that showcases their on‑screen chemistry. In the film, the duo playfully spar over their contrasting personalities before ultimately embracing a message of compatibility underscored by the tagline “made for each other.”
Rashmika, Vijay show their cute chemistry in new ad
Rashmika posted the ad on Sunday, which blends humour and romance as Rashmika and Vijay’s characters navigate their differences, from quirky habits to bold opinions, before coming together in a celebratory sequence.
Rashmika shared the advertisement on social media, accompanied by an affectionate caption that captured the shoot's joyful vibe. "We had the most fun shooting this! Mostly because it was just us on set, doing what we do best… fooling around. Maybe that is what it really means to be made for each other. It is nothing like us – maybe that is why it feels so special. So here's our little story, 'Made for each other'. Thank you to Manyavar and the amazing team for bringing us together and making the music video feel like pure fun," she wrote.
Fans react
The post immediately triggered a wave of excitement on social media. Fans poured in reactions, praising the ad and the pair’s chemistry, with many reflecting on the message of love and destiny. Comments included sentiments such as, “Destiny always brings the perfect person together eventually,” “The Song, them, everything", “How many more heart attacks ???,” and well wishes like “Aap hamesha happy rho (You two remain happy, always).” Others echoed Rashmika’s caption, writing, “I'm so happy for your marriage, guys. I just want u both to stay together forever in order to set a perfect example for people who still believe there is something still called love, which does exist in this universe. Lots of love. Made for each other. Congratulations, both of you.” Another user added, “The updates just keep getting better & better. (sic)”
Rashmika and Vijay's get married
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were officially married on February 26, 2026, at the luxury ITC Mementos resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who first met on the set of Geetha Govindam and later worked together in Dear Comrade (2019), chose a blend of traditional ceremonies to honour both of their cultural heritages, hosting a Telugu wedding in the morning followed by a Kodava (Coorgi) ceremony in the evening.
The intimate celebrations were attended by close family and friends, and were marked by temple‑inspired décor and personal touches in keeping with their respective traditions. Following the wedding, the couple’s teams distributed sweets to the media outside the venue, and a grand wedding reception is scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad to celebrate with a wider circle of colleagues and well‑wishers.
