Vijay Deverakonda announces scholarships for class IX and X students in Telangana after wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

After his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay announced the scholarship scheme for students in Classes IX and X across 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana through his charitable trust. The initiative aims to support students’ education and help them continue their studies at a crucial stage without financial burden.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda , along with his wife, actor Rashmika Mandanna , and family, visited his hometown of Thummanapeta, Telangana, on Monday to perform the grihapravesam (house-warming ceremony) and the Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home. While interacting with fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him, Vijay announced a scholarship scheme for Class IX and X students in local government schools, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Soon after Vijay made the announcement, Rashmika applauded the initiative, while his mother was seen visibly emotional and beaming with pride. The announcement was met with loud cheers from the crowd. Vijay also promised the people of his hometown that he would visit his village regularly from now onwards.

As videos of the announcement surfaced online, fans heaped praise on the actor. One fan wrote, “I wouldn’t be surprised if VD becomes CM in the next 30 years.” Another called him: “Hero in the true sense.”

The announcement came after Vijay and Rashmika performed the grihapravesam ceremony at his new home in Thummanapeta. The newlyweds also conducted a Satyanarayana Vratam puja.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding Rashmika and Vijay had long been rumoured to be dating, but neither confirmed their relationship until they announced their marriage in February. The couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family on 26 February.

The couple is now set to host a grand reception for industry friends on 4 March in Hyderabad. They informed fans that the reception will be a strictly invitation-only event and requested fans and the media to cooperate with organisers, as they do not wish to compromise on the security and safety of guests.

On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together again on the big screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. This marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), and their first following their marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 September.