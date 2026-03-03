Rashmika Mandanna wears mangalsutra and sindoor, walks hand in hand with husband Vijay Deverakonda. Watch
The couple, recently married, visited Vijay Deverakonda's village in Telangana, participating in traditional ceremonies and receiving warm local welcomes.
Newlywed actor Rashmika Mandanna sported a mangalsutra (thali) and sindoor (vermilion) while walking hand in hand with husband Vijay Deverakonda following their traditional visit to his native village in Telangana this week. The couple, who have been in the spotlight since their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur, appeared relaxed and joyful in a public outing that drew attention from fans and media alike.
Rashmika sports mangalsutra and sindoor
Rashmika, dressed in an elegant beige printed saree with a striking red border, complemented her bridal look with long, soft curls and a set of gold chains layered alongside her mangalsutra. Vijay chose a white floral print kurta paired with crisp white pyjama as the two made their way back from Thummanpet village in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, where they performed post‑wedding rituals with family and well‑wishers.
The couple’s village trip was part of a series of traditional ceremonies that followed their intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Soon after tying the knot in Udaipur, the duo conducted a Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and gruhapravesam (house‑entering) at their newly built home in Thummanpet, a customary tradition in many Indian households celebrating a new marriage. Villagers welcomed them with music and festivities, and locals gathered to exchange blessings with the star couple.
Rashmika and Vijay’s public appearances have been keenly followed since the wedding. After returning from Udaipur, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Hyderabad, where they distributed sweets and shared their joy with devotees. Videos and photos from their post‑wedding engagements have circulated widely, reflecting both the cultural significance of these rituals and the couple’s embrace of tradition.
Rashmika and Vijay's reception on March 4
Their wedding celebrations are continuing with a grand reception in Hyderabad scheduled for March 4, which the couple has made strictly invitation‑only due to security concerns and the overwhelming public excitement surrounding their union. Invitations extended to film personalities and political figures underscore the widespread interest in their marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.