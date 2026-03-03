Rashmika Mandanna wears mangalsutra and sindoor, walks hand in hand with husband Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Rashmika, dressed in an elegant beige printed saree with a striking red border, complemented her bridal look with long, soft curls and a set of gold chains layered alongside her mangalsutra. Vijay chose a white floral print kurta paired with crisp white pyjama as the two made their way back from Thummanpet village in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, where they performed post‑wedding rituals with family and well‑wishers.

Newlywed actor Rashmika Mandanna sported a mangalsutra (thali) and sindoor (vermilion) while walking hand in hand with husband Vijay Deverakonda following their traditional visit to his native village in Telangana this week. The couple, who have been in the spotlight since their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur, appeared relaxed and joyful in a public outing that drew attention from fans and media alike.

The couple’s village trip was part of a series of traditional ceremonies that followed their intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Soon after tying the knot in Udaipur, the duo conducted a Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham and gruhapravesam (house‑entering) at their newly built home in Thummanpet, a customary tradition in many Indian households celebrating a new marriage. Villagers welcomed them with music and festivities, and locals gathered to exchange blessings with the star couple.

Rashmika and Vijay’s public appearances have been keenly followed since the wedding. After returning from Udaipur, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Hyderabad, where they distributed sweets and shared their joy with devotees. Videos and photos from their post‑wedding engagements have circulated widely, reflecting both the cultural significance of these rituals and the couple’s embrace of tradition.