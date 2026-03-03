Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda choose elegant, understated ethnic looks for fan meetup in Hyderabad
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wore graceful Indian ensembles as they met fans in Hyderabad days after their Udaipur wedding.
The wedding of the celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has taken over the internet. In fact, Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pictures made history as the most liked post by an Indian account, gathering over 27.3 million likes. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning post with 24 million likes.
Fans can't stop gushing over their wedding, whether it is the gold jewellery or the heartfelt captions they wrote for each other. From how regal groom Vijay looked, adorned in traditional gold pieces, to Rashmika's stunning bridal glow as she carried out the wedding rituals alongside him, every detail stood out. It felt refreshing to see a shift from the usual pastel wedding wear with polki, kundan, and diamonds taking the centre stage. The rich gold jewellery and vibrant reds brought back a sense of classic grandeur that an Indian wedding embodies.
On March 3, fresh pictures and videos of the couple were out – the actors were spotted by the paparazzi as they landed in Hyderabad for a fan meet-up. Let's take a closer look at their ensembles.
What the couple wore
Rashmika wore a classy beige saree with patterned motifs and deep maroon-brown borders. She styled it with layered gold necklaces, earrings, and bangles, echoing the grandeur of her wedding. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for a middle-parted hairstyle. Vijay looked suave in a white kurta with red and blue floral prints, paired with a well-groomed beard and accessorised with a gold chain. Together, they once again exuded power-couple energy through their styling.
More about their wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur on February 26 at ITC Mementos. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The wedding was unique as it blended two distinct traditions: Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) customs. The couple wore designer Anamika Khanna's ensembles for the ceremony.
