Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda choose elegant, understated ethnic looks for fan meetup in Hyderabad

The wedding of the celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has taken over the internet. In fact, Rashmika-Vijay's wedding pictures made history as the most liked post by an Indian account, gathering over 27.3 million likes. The previous record was held by Virat Kohli’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning post with 24 million likes.



ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna’s bridal glow shines bright in stunning Kanjeevaram saree as she meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy The newlywed couple sported simple but classy looks for the fan meet-up in Hyderabad. (Picture credit: Instagram)



Fans can't stop gushing over their wedding, whether it is the gold jewellery or the heartfelt captions they wrote for each other. From how regal groom Vijay looked, adorned in traditional gold pieces, to Rashmika's stunning bridal glow as she carried out the wedding rituals alongside him, every detail stood out. It felt refreshing to see a shift from the usual pastel wedding wear with polki, kundan, and diamonds taking the centre stage. The rich gold jewellery and vibrant reds brought back a sense of classic grandeur that an Indian wedding embodies.

On March 3, fresh pictures and videos of the couple were out – the actors were spotted by the paparazzi as they landed in Hyderabad for a fan meet-up. Let's take a closer look at their ensembles.