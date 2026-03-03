Watch: Fan unboxes Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Virosh’ wedding sweet box; here’s what’s inside

A fan shared a video unboxing the hamper, which featured the text “Virosh sweet box”. The package contained three types of sweets — two rasgullas, Karachi halwa and boondi laddoo. The box also included a heartfelt note that read, “Today, as we begin our life together, our hearts are full. So much of who we are is because of the love we have received from the loving people of our beautiful country.”

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur on 26 February. Following their big day, the couple treated fans by distributing sweet boxes across several cities and temples. Now, fans have taken to social media to reveal what’s inside the special box.

The message further read, “It means so much to us to share this day and celebration with you by offering a simple meal. With all our gratitude and love, we seek your blessings.”

Soon after their wedding, the couple shared a note revealing that on 1 March they would be sending “trucks filled with love and sweets” across the country to celebrate their union and seek fans’ blessings. The sweets were distributed in cities including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Annadanam was also organised at temples in Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding After dating for some time, Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year before tying the knot on 26 February. However, the couple did not acknowledge their relationship or engagement until officially announcing their wedding in February.

Their wedding beautifully blended two distinct traditions, Vijay’s Telugu rituals and Rashmika’s Kodava customs. Designer Anamika Khanna created the wedding outfits for both the bride and groom.

The couple shared their stunning wedding pictures a day later on social media. Rashmika's post has nearly 24 million likes on Instagram, becoming one of the most liked posts worldwide.

Rashmika and Vijay will soon share the screen again after seven years in Ranabaali, helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 11 September 2026. Previously, they worked together in Geeta Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).