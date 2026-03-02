Hundreds of fans turn up to catch a glimpse of newlywed Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna as they visit his hometown
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna travelled to Vijay's native Thummanpet village in Nagarkurnool, Telangana.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna began their married life after tying the knot in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of close friends and family. On Monday, they performed their gruhapravesam (entering the house) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana. After the puja, the newlyweds met hundreds of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them in the area. (Also read: Newlywed Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at TTD, distribute sweets)
Vijay and Rashmika greet fans
In a video that has surfaced on social media, Rashmika and Vijay were seen coming on a small stage to meet the fans who had gathered there. Hundreds of them stood and cheered as Vijay held Rashmika's hand and helped her onto the stage. She waved at them and, with her hands folded, bowed in gratitude. Vijay smiled and stood beside her on stage.
Rashmika and Vijay performed the Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home, a traditional puja performed by newly married couples to thank God for the successful completion of a wedding and to begin a new chapter in their lives with blessings. Rashmika thanked fans on stage and said, ‘I love you’ as she took the microphone. Vijay also expressed his gratitude.
There was security, with many police personnel to control the crowd. Earlier, several fans had gathered around the newlyweds at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, eager to click pictures and congratulate them. The two were seen distributing sweets to the crowd at the temple. Rashmika shared a video from the day on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Our hearts are so full!”
All about Virosh wedding
Rashmika and Vijay got married in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of their closest friends and loved ones. Their reception will be held in Hyderabad on March 4 on an invite-only basis. The reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. After consulting the police, the guest list has been restricted, and fans have been advised not to turn up at the venue.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
