Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda perform Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home in Thummanapeta. Watch
Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna performed their gruhapravesam and Satyanarayana Vratam puja on Monday in his hometown.
Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married on February 26 in Udaipur. On Monday, they performed their gruhapravesam (entering the house) and Satyanarayana Vratam puja at their new home in Thummanapeta, Telangana. The couple was welcomed by the villagers with song and dance, apart from the traditional harati (aarti) before they entered their new home.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s new home
Rashmika wore a grey saree and was decked in gold jewellery for the vratam, while Vijay opted for a green-and-white kurta. His mother, Madhavi, was seen in red and gold, directing the villagers and other elders on how to perform the rituals.
Rashmika’s sister, Shiman Mandanna, and Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple as they sweetly held hands and waited for the rituals to begin. They were welcomed at their new home with folk dance and music, with numerous villagers turning out for the ceremony.
A traditional harati was performed, and a woman took their dishti (nazar) as they entered the new home. Rashmika could be seen smiling widely and greeting everybody present there with enthusiasm. Their new home in the Mahbubnagar district (present-day Nagarkurnool) was lit up, and tents were set up to accommodate the guests.
A video on social media also shows the arrangements made for the couple's arrival at their new home. Rashmika and Vijay performed the Satyanarayana Vratam at their new home, a traditional puja performed by newly married couples to thank God for the successful completion of a wedding and to begin a new chapter in their lives with blessings.
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika and Vijay got married in Udaipur on February 26 in the presence of their closest friends and loved ones. The couple only confirmed their wedding a couple of days before the D-day, dubbing it the Virosh wedding in honour of their fans. They flew back to Hyderabad a day after the wedding and announced on social media that they had arranged anna danam (food donations) and the distribution of sweets in various cities.
Their reception will be held in Hyderabad on March 4 on an invite-only basis. The reception was originally planned as an exclusive gathering for members of the film fraternity across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries, along with distinguished leaders from political and administrative circles. After consulting the police, the guest list has been restricted, and fans have been advised not to turn up at the venue.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
