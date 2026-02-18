Neena Gupta recalls being angry after Subhash Ghai asked her to wear padded bra for Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai: ‘So crass’

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta mesmerised audiences with her performance in Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. However, in a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor recalled a ‘humiliating’ request by the film’s director, Subhash Ghai, that left her angry. Neena Gupta's still from Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.

Neena Gupta on Subhash Ghai asking her to wear padded bra Neena shared that while shooting Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, she was asked to wear a padded bra to fit the visual brief. She revealed that the director asked the costume designer standing next to her to ‘make her appear fuller’. Neena said the comment left her angry and added, "At that time, I felt very angry and thought, how can he say something like that? So crass."

However, the actor added that she now sees the incident differently. “But now I feel he was just doing his job. He had a certain image in mind for the character in the song, and he expressed it plainly. He didn't stare at me, but I was new then — today I understand it differently. It did trouble me for some time, but then the song was so beautiful I forgot about it."

About Khalnayak and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai The crime action thriller featured Sanjay Dutt in the titular role, along with Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The plot follows two police officers, Ram and Ganga, and their attempt to apprehend escaped criminal Ballu. The film received a positive response from critics and became the second highest-grossing film of 1993.

The film’s soundtrack was also a hit, with songs such as Khal Nayak Hoon Main, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, and Palki Pe Hoke. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, and composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

About Neena Gupta’s recent and upcoming work Neena was most recently seen in the film Vadh 2, helmed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra, Yogita Bihani and Akshay Dogra in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in the Netflix show Chumbak. The story follows a young author and his unusual family support group, creating comedic and emotional moments as the characters face their daily challenges. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia, the show also stars Deven Bhojani, Amyra Dastur, Anant V Joshi, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Sandeepa Dhar. It is scheduled to release later this year.