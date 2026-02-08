Neena Gupta reveals director giving her ‘ma-behen ki gaali’ on set: Paise chahiye the, kuch aur milta toh yeh nahi karti

Veteran actor Neena Gupta has spoken about being abused by the director of her film on the sets, even when it wasn't her fault. Speaking with Times Now, Neena also opened up on the roles she took up in films and how she later regretted them. Neena Gupta was last seen in the crime thriller Vadh 2. (Instagram)

Neena Gupta recalls taking up roles which she didn't like Neena opened up about the roles she played that she didn't like. “Maine aise aise kaam kiye hai chi main ghar aake Bhagwan se prarthna karti thi yeh picture na release ho. Ek mein Shakti Kapoor ke gang ki member thi. Utna hi mera role tha (I have done such films that after going home, I prayed they never released. Once, I did a film where I played one of Shakti Kapoor’s gang members and stood there. That was my role).”

Neena shares being abused on set The actor talked about being abused by her film's director on set. “You can’t imagine, I have been abused on set. I have been given Ma-Behen ki gaali without my fault. The director used those words. Situation mein phasi nahi thi, paise chahiye the na. Kuch aur milta toh yeh nahi karti (I wasn’t such in that situation, I needed money. If I had the choice, I would have never done that),” she added.

Neena also said that someone recently asked her to direct projects. She said that since her acting career is going well, she wouldn't want to venture into any other direction.

About Neena's films and serials over the years Neena starred in many films over the last few decades. She was seen in Saath Saath, Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Ghar Jamai, Khalnayak, Anth, and Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin. Fans also saw her in Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, 83, Goodbye, Uunchai, Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Metro In Dino and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The actor has also starred in several serials and web series, including Khandaan, Gul Gulshan Gulfaam, Chanakya, Junoon, Saans, Son Pari, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Made in Heaven, Panchayat, Masaba Masaba, and Charlie Chopra, among many others.

Neena was last seen in the crime thriller Vadh 2, directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Vadh 2 also starred Sanjay Mishra, Kumud Mishra, among others. It is produced by filmmaker Luv Ranjan's production banner Luv Films.