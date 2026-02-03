Subhash Ghai hails Salman Khan for attending Jackie Shroff's birthday party after getting just an SMS

On Monday, Subhash Ghai took to Instagram and shared a picture with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff from the birthday celebration. Along with the photo, he penned a long note that read, “Indeed Salman Khan is one of the most gracious stars who respects his seniors in his mind, heart and gestures too. On just the receipt of my SMS asking him to join a close friends’ evening on the birthday of dear Jackie Shroff, he surprised us with his gracious visit at my home and brightened the evening. 🤗❤️ Thank you 🙏🏽 Stay blessed always, Salman.”

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his 69th birthday on February 1. The actor marked the occasion with an intimate birthday bash attended by close friends at filmmaker Subhash Ghai ’s residence. Ghai later revealed how Salman Khan surprised everyone by showing up for Jackie’s birthday on getting just a message and went on to heap praise on the actor.

Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan share a close bond. Jackie had earlier revealed that during Salman’s early days in the industry, he would show Salman’s photograph to every director he worked with in the hope that someone would cast him. He had also shared that Salman was a fan of his work. Over the years, Salman and Jackie have worked together in several films, including Veer, Kyon Ki…, Radhe and Bharat, among others.