Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan unite for Variety India cover; fans ask ‘where is Shah Rukh Khan?’

On February 1, Variety India released the first-ever cover of its magazine featuring Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Aamir. The cover described them as, “Unshakable. The superheroes that broke the rules of stardom.” The photo featured Akshay seated on a couch, while Salman, Aamir and Ajay stood behind him with their hands on each other’s shoulders.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan , Akshay Kumar , Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn recently came together for Variety India’s magazine cover shoot. The cover quickly surfaced online, with many fans sharing their views and expressing disappointment over Shah Rukh Khan ’s absence.

Fans reacted strongly to the cover picture. One comment read, “Wow, this looks amazing!! I love this. Missing SRK, though — it would’ve been a complete picture. Akshay looks so good, though. A lot of aura in just one pic.” Another wrote, “SRK should have been in this as well.” One user commented, “Missing SRK in this — that would have been a generational pic.” Another wrote, “This picture is incomplete without SRK.” Others asked, “Where’s SRK?” while one comment read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan also deserved to be in this pic.”

However, many fans were also delighted to see the four superstars together. One fan commented, “What a legendary frame.” Another wrote, “Totally unexpected.” Others described it as “four pillars of Bollywood” and “four legends in one frame.”

On Sunday, Variety India held a grand launch event in Mumbai. The star-studded evening saw the presence of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Salman Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and several other celebrities.

About Salman, Akshay, Aamir and Ajay’s upcoming films Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is scheduled to release in theatres on April 17. Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal and is set for a May release.

Ajay Devgn will next appear in Drishyam 3. The film, which also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat, is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2. Aamir Khan, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of his upcoming production Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, which is slated to hit theatres on May 1.