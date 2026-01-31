Akshay Kumar says he ‘loved’ Mardaani 3, calls Rani Mukerji ‘goddess of acting’: Don't miss it

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and, while sharing the trailer of Mardaani 3, urged his fans to watch the film in theatres. He wrote, “Go watch the goddess of acting in her most powerful avatar. I saw it, I loved it. Don’t miss it.”

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is garnering praise for her performance in Mardaani 3. The actor’s action-packed avatar as Shivani Shivaji Roy has impressed moviegoers. Recently, Akshay Kumar also took to social media to share his review of the film and heap praise on Rani’s performance.

Apart from Akshay, several industry colleagues praised Rani’s performance in the film and shared that they enjoyed watching it. Neil Nitin Mukesh penned a long note, a part of which read, “Take a bow #RaniMukerji #Mardaani3. You are fierce, fearless and utterly commanding. This isn’t just one of your finest performances; it’s a reminder of why you remain unmatched and my favourite forever. You’re on fire — stronger, sharper and more dangerous than ever. Every frame carries your power, conviction and authenticity. The Rani of the silver screen reigns supreme, winning hearts yet again. Absolute class, absolute brilliance.”

Maheep Kapoor also praised Rani’s performance in Mardaani 3, writing, “Mardaani 3 — you guys better put your seatbelts on tight, because this film will have you jumping out of your seats… LOVED Mardaani, LOVED Rani. #Queen.”

About Mardaani 3 Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles and follows Rani Mukerji’s cop as she tracks an organised human trafficking network run by a character named Amma, played by Mallika Prasad. During her investigation, she uncovers the systemic issues surrounding the trafficking of young girls, leading to a tense confrontation with Amma, who targets pre-pubescent girls.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and collected ₹4 crore on its opening day.