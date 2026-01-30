Rani Mukerji reacts to AR Rahman’s remark after row: ‘No discrimination based on caste and religion’

Actor Rani Mukerji doesn't agree with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman's remarks about shifting power dynamics in the music industry. In a recent interview , Rahman said “people who are not creative” now have the power to make decisions and suggested it “might be a communal thing”. According to Rani, the film industry is the one of the nost secular places. Rani Mukerji spoke about AR Rahman’s remark while promoting her film Mardaani 3.

Rani’s view on Rahman’s remarks During an interview with DD News, Rani weighed in on AR Rahman’s recent views, which sparked major backlash with many dubbing them as “communal remarks”.

Talking about Rahman’s statement, Rani said, “Bollywood is the most secular place, and I truly believe that. There is no discrimination based on caste or religion. In my 30 years in the industry, I have never experienced anything like this. I love this industry – it made me who I am today. I am saying this from the bottom of my heart: here, merit matters.”

“Your work speaks for you, and ultimately, the person the audience connects with is the one who survives and succeeds. For me, Bollywood remains the most secular and one of the most amazing places to be,” she added.

When asked about the existence of different lobbies within the industry — including Bengali, Punjabi, or Malayali groups — Rani made it clear that she stays away from such narratives.

When questioned about the presence of various lobbies in the industry, such as Bengali, Punjabi, or Malayali groups, Rani was quick to clarify that she prefers to steer clear of such circles. She mentioned that she stays far away from all of that and likes to “only focus on my films, and at this stage of my life, my priority is my child and my family.”

Recently, Rahman made headlines for his remark, which sparked widespread backlash. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

The Oscar-winning music composer later shared a statement apologising for the ‘pain’ caused. In the video, Rahman said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.”