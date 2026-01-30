Akshay Kumar reunites with Vidya Balan to share quirky Bhool Bhulaiyaa-style birthday wish for Priyadarshan. Watch
Akshay Kumar left fans in splits with his quirky wish for filmmaker Priyadarshan along with friend Vidya Balan.
Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is celebrating his 69th birthday today, and the occasion was made extra special with a delightful Bhool Bhulaiyaa-style birthday wishes from actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The iconic duo, who memorably starred together in the hit psychological comedy, reunited for a fun video that instantly struck a chord with fans.
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's quirky birthday wish for Priyadarshan
On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a video wishing Priyadarshan. In the clip, he is seen riding a toy horse as he says, “Many, many happy returns of the day, Priyan sir. You are turning 69 — great age, sir, great age. Lots of love and luck, and great films and good luck.” He then added that a friend of his also wanted to wish the filmmaker, following which Vidya Balan made an appearance, acting as Manjulika from a kids’ playhouse.
In her Manjulika avatar, Vidya said, “Happy birthday, Priyan sir, and all the best for Bhooth Bangla.” Akshay and Vidya ended the video with their classic laughs. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Here’s wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year, Priyan sir. Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;)”
For the unversed, Akshay and Vidya worked together in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Fans were delighted to see the actors reunite. One fan commented, “We got Aditya and Manjulika’s reunion before GTA 6.” Another wrote, “This jodi never disappoints.” A third comment read, “What an amazing, unique birthday wish. Akshay and Vidya are always fantastic together,” while another added, “Akki’s Raju mode on.” Some fans even speculated whether Akshay was hinting at Vidya’s cameo in Bhooth Bangla, while others requested Priyadarshan to bring the duo together on screen again.
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s upcoming films
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have reunited for several upcoming projects and are currently gearing up for the release of Bhooth Bangla. The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15. The duo also has Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.
