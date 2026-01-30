Exclusive || Akshay Kumar on his journey: ‘Every opportunity I got was because I showed up on time’

Actor Akshay Kumar has returned to the small screen after nearly a decade, stepping in as the host of Sony TV’s latest reality show, Wheel of Fortune. In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood actor reflected on the turning points that shaped his journey, sharing that there was no single life-altering moment. On the film front, Akshay Kumar has Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla in the pipeline.

Instead, he said it was a series of decisions and choices over the years that collectively spun the wheel of fortune in his favour.

On coming back as a host Away from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Akshay has always reserved a special place for television in his career. Back in 2004, he presented a seven-part miniseries Seven Deadly Arts with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay hosted the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi from 2008 to 2011. He then went on to host and judge the debut season of MasterChef India in 2010, after which he appeared as a mentor on the reality show Dare 2 Dance. In 2017, he judged The Great Indian Laughter Challenge for a short time. His outing in Wheel of Fortune marks his return as full time host of a reality show since then.

Talking about his decision to host the reality show, Akshay tells us, “I wanted to do something that truly felt meaningful and joyful. Wheel of Fortune instantly clicked with me because it’s simple at heart, yet powerful in spirit. It celebrates participation, sharp thinking, and family bonding, values I deeply connect with.”

Wheel of Fortune is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular game show. Contestants spin a giant wheel to earn prize money and then guess letters to solve word puzzles. The aim is to crack the puzzle while accumulating winnings. The show premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 27.

Akshay’s decision to return to the small screen was driven by the evolving television landscape and the medium’s changing demands.

“Today, the small screen has evolved beyond just watching; it’s about engaging, playing along, and feeling included. Audiences now want shows they can experience together at home, and the show fits perfectly into that space. It’s timeless, yet perfectly in tune with today’s viewers,” mentions the 58-year-old.