MasterChef India Season 9 contestant Mini's inspirational journey amidst Parkinson’s diagnosis leaves judges in awe
MasterChef India Season 9 showcases contestants vying for the title, with judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor.
In the latest episode of MasterChef India Season 9, contestant Mini took centre stage with her powerful story and impressive culinary skills. During her conversation with judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor, Mini revealed that she had been diagnosed with secondary Parkinson’s disease. "Cooking is therapy for me," she explained, sharing how it helps her feel better despite the challenges she faces.
Mini talks about her Parkinson's journey
Mini also spoke about her journey in the culinary world, having worked at Zepto Café and starting her own venture, Mini’s Magic Kitchen. When asked why she wanted to be part of MasterChef India, she explained it wasn’t just about cooking, but about self-improvement and inspiring others. "Parents won’t feed you forever. You have to do it on your own," she said, showcasing her determination to push forward.
Impressed by her resilience, Chef Vikas Khanna praised her, saying, "We want to sign an apron and give it to Chef Mini." Her story has been a source of inspiration for many, proving that passion can help overcome the most difficult challenges.
More about MasterChef India Season 9
MasterChef India Season 9, which began on 5 January 2026, features an eclectic mix of contestants competing for the title of India’s best home cook. With Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor as judges, the show continues to captivate audiences with its blend of culinary excellence and heartfelt stories. The show airs on Sony TV and is also available to stream on the Sony Liv app.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.