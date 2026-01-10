MasterChef India Season 9 contestant Mini's inspirational journey amidst Parkinson’s diagnosis leaves judges in awe

In the latest episode of MasterChef India Season 9, contestant Mini took centre stage with her powerful story and impressive culinary skills. During her conversation with judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapoor, Mini revealed that she had been diagnosed with secondary Parkinson’s disease. "Cooking is therapy for me," she explained, sharing how it helps her feel better despite the challenges she faces. The latest episode features Mini, who shares her journey with Parkinson’s disease, emphasizing cooking as therapy and her desire to inspire others.

Mini talks about her Parkinson's journey Mini also spoke about her journey in the culinary world, having worked at Zepto Café and starting her own venture, Mini’s Magic Kitchen. When asked why she wanted to be part of MasterChef India, she explained it wasn’t just about cooking, but about self-improvement and inspiring others. "Parents won’t feed you forever. You have to do it on your own," she said, showcasing her determination to push forward.

Impressed by her resilience, Chef Vikas Khanna praised her, saying, "We want to sign an apron and give it to Chef Mini." Her story has been a source of inspiration for many, proving that passion can help overcome the most difficult challenges.