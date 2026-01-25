When Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Jyothika met Priyadarshan at Doli Saja Ke Rakhna premiere. Watch

In a video shared on Instagram by Lehren, fans got a glimpse of the premiere night of the romantic comedy. It was attended by the cast of the film, along with many other celebrities. There were no such paparazzi moments like what happens nowadays, so stars arrived straight to the cinema hall, took their tickets, and entered the venue. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green salwar suit as she greeted Jyothika and shook hands with Priyadarshan. Akshaye also smiled and greeted a few guests at the premiere.

Akshaye Khanna has become the toast of the nation after his performance in Dhurandhar . For ardent fans of the actor, he has been quietly delivering memorable performances for three decades now. Take for instance, the 1998 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, in which he starred alongside Aishwarya Rai and a then-debutant Jyothika. Take a trip down memory lane with a clip from the premiere night of the Priyadarshan directorial!

Reacting to the video, several fans got nostalgic and added to the comments. One said, “Simpler and good times.” Another said, “Aish is looking so beautiful.” “Love this film, the cast was so good in it,” said a second fan.

About the film Doli Saja Ke Rakhna is a remake of the 1997 Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu. The film's title was taken from the lyrics of the hit song "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna" from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. AR Rahman composed the music of the film. It marked the acting debut of Jyothika.

Cut to 28 years later, Akshaye was last seen in Dhurandhar, which has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025. Jyothika was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, while Aishwarya's last theatrical release was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.