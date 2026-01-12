Subhash Ghai hails Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, says Ranveer Singh film deserves all the commercial success

Taking to his Instagram account, the director posted a picture of Aditya Dhar and wrote in the caption, "Hi Aditya. U deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA."

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has become the toast of the nation. The action spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead has shattered box office records since its release in theatres on December 5, and gone on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Several celebrities took to social media to shower praise on the film. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai is the latest to join the bandwagon, as he took to his Instagram account on Monday to share that the film deserves every bit of the commercial success. (Also read: Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is not just a hit but ‘reset button’, says Tisca Chopra: ‘Akshaye Khanna the reinvention king’ )

He went on to add, "I saw the film yesterday and can’t stop praising your sense of details in storytelling in chapters, its conflicts, challenges, characters casting costumes cinematography and believable action and sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago. It deserves all its commercial success it got and I feel proud of you and your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings."

Subhash has directed iconic films like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak and Taal.