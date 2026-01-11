Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar is not just a hit but ‘reset button’, says Tisca Chopra: ‘Akshaye Khanna the reinvention king’

Taking to her Instagram account, Tisca shared an AI image of her in Lyari, the place where the film is set. She began in her caption, “Still stuck in Lyari. That is the Dhurandhar hangover .. The film is not just a hit, it is a reset button. From here on: No more ‘projects’. Story, craft, performance, authenticity. Or go home.”

Dhurandhar is the toast of the nation, having shattered box office records ever since it released in theatres on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film has emerged as the highest grossing film of 2025. Several filmmakers and actors have praised the film, and now Tisca Chopra has joined the bandwagon. The actor has penned a long note to praise the film's giant impact and said that she is still in the ‘Dhurandhar hangover.’

She added, “Shout out to: @ranveersingh smouldering .. Akshaye Khanna the reinvention king. @actormaddy a performance without vanity and with such intensity. @duttsanjay solid as always. @rampal72 chillingly menacing. @saraarjunn what a joy to see you bloom. @therakeshbedi devilishly good. @gauravgera endearing. @saumyas_world_ so lovely. @shashwatology and @irshadkamilofficial for music that refuses to leave the head.”

‘Yes I am fangirling’ She went on to praise the crew of the film too. “@vik_now goated DOP @castingchhabra and @mukeshchhabracc for nuanced, pitch perfect casting @preetisheel for the banger prosthetics and looks. @shivkumarpanicker mad good edit. @biswadeepchatterjee dada what an unreal soundscape. My dear #JyotiDeshpande you are a powerhouse .. @jiostudiosofficial may the run continue 🙌🏼.And finally @adityadharfilms @dhar_lokesh and team @b62studios for the sheer audacity to make such a compeller. Every department delivered. March cannot come soon enough. Yes, I am fangirling,” she concluded.

Aditya thanked Tisca in the comments section of the post for the sweet gesture.

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The second part is set to release in theatres on March 19.