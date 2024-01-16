Neena Gupta shares her ‘simple wedding’ picture with husband Vivek Mehra. Can you spot Masaba Gupta?

Neena Gupta has shared an unseen wedding picture with husband Vivek Mehra. The actor had tied the knot with Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant, in the US in 2008. Sharing the throwback photo on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Neena simply wrote, “My simple wedding picture." Also read: Neena Gupta calls feminism ‘faltu’, says there is no need to believe that women are equal to men Neena Gupta's wedding picture featuring Vivek Mehra and Masaba Gupta.

Neena's wedding day

The picture shows Vivek Mehra and Neena Gupta sitting on stools with a priest beside them. They have a table placed in front of them with a kalash kept on it. Two women are are also seen in the picture.

One of the women is a young Masaba Gupta in a blue and purple salwar-suit, standing near the bride and groom, holding an umbrella to shield the sun. Neena looks lovely in a simple red silk saree with gajra adorning her hair and a red bindi on her forehead. Vivek is in a brown kurta and white pyjama with a stole on his shoulder.

Neena on her marriage

Neena occasionally shares pictures and videos with Vivek when they spend time at their Mukteshwar home. Neena had once opened up about her love story in an interview with Humans of Bombay. She had said, “I have some connection with planes. I met him in the plane. Yes, that was a very nice phase. It was difficult because he was already married with two children. It was a tough time for me, very very tough time. Nikal gaya (that time has passed).”

Neena's films, shows

Neena Gupta is currently enjoying her second innings in Bollywood with multiple projects in her kitty. Last year, the actor was seen in a total of five projects. Among them were Shiv Shastri Balboa, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Lust Stories 2, Ishq-e-Nadaan and Mast Mein Rehne Ka. She was also seen in a pivotal role in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series, Charlie Chopra.

Neena will now be seen in a Malayalam web series, which is said to be titled 1000 babies. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

