Rashmika Mandanna 'finally' celebrates rich Kodava heritage with traditional gold jewellery, red silk saree at reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reception: all about Rashmika's Mysore silk saree and Kodava heritage-inspired 'unapologetically traditional' jewellery.
In a stunning display of cultural pride and timeless elegance, power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Following their intimate February 26 nuptials in Udaipur, the event was a star-studded affair attended by the creme de la creme of Indian cinema, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar. Also read | Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Mrunal Thakur to Namrata Shirodkar: Celebs rock stylish ethnic look at Rashmika-Vijay reception
While the guest list was elite, all eyes were on the couple’s 'unapologetically traditional' attire – a love letter to Karnataka's heritage.
Rashmika's look: a masterclass in Kodava heritage
Rashmika Mandanna eschewed modern bridal trends for a look rooted in 'cultural swag'. Stepping away from the 'Bollywoodisation' of weddings, she chose a custom red Mysore silk saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page, Diet Sabya, shared in a March 4 Instagram post.
Sharing pictures and details, Diet Sabya highlighted how the saree featured a heavy black and gold border, but the true soul of the garment lay in the gandaberunda motif — the sovereign two-headed bird emblem of the Wadiyars of Mysore. This sacred symbol was meticulously hand-embroidered into the saree textile, representing the strength and history of Karnataka.
Perhaps the most sentimental detail was the subtle yet powerful representation of Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorg) roots. Social media users shared that the ensemble featured iconography of the pichkathi (traditional dagger), odikathi (war sword), and traditional gun. These symbols, central to Kodava culture and their history as a warrior community, were elegantly integrated into the design, earning Rashmika praise for bringing her Coorgi heritage to the national stage.
Rashmika's 'unapologetically traditional' jewellery
Rashmika’s jewellery by Shree Jewellers was a monumental feat of nakshi artistry, Diet Sabya highlighted – the peacock fountain necklace was a gold masterpiece set with Burma rubies and emeralds in luminous kundan. Intricate sketches of the hand harness (haathphool) shared by Diet Sabya revealed a delicate connection of pearls and gold, featuring peacock motifs that mirrored the embroidery on her saree.
The groom was pure silk sophistication
Complementing Rashmika’s vibrant red saree, Vijay Deverakonda opted for an understated and graceful look. He donned a white silk veshti and shirt ensemble – a quintessential south Indian silhouette. The fabric's natural sheen and the sharp tailoring of the V-neck shirt highlighted his silhouette, while a simple silver-toned chain added a touch of modern masculinity to the traditional attire. His groomed 'moustachioed' look further leaned into the evening's classic, regal aesthetic.
'The Hermes of Karnataka'
Social media, led by Diet Sabya, was all about celebrating Rashmika's reception look. "Finally representing Karnataka," one Instagram user commented. Another said, "Mysore silk is the real luxury."
Others were happy that by choosing local textiles and ancestral motifs over fleeting trends, Rashmika and Vijay have set a new benchmark for celebrity weddings — one where heritage is the ultimate luxury. A comment read, "What a welcome relief from the Bollywoodisation of the Indian wedding! Cultural swag."
A comment also read, "Love it. Thank you for showing the young boys and girls how royal, elegant, and rich one looks in our cultural drapes." A person also said, "That pichkathi (dagger), odikathi (sword) and gun representation finally to see Kodava emblem and gandaberunda representing whole Karnataka and choosing Mysore silk saree. Today, she is shining."
Fans joked that the demand for Mysore silk would now skyrocket. A person commented, “There is so much demand for Mysore silk that we have to wait in line for hours to get to one!! Now this happened! Mysore silk saree will be the Hermes of Karnataka.”
