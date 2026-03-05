Rashmika Mandanna 'finally' celebrates rich Kodava heritage with traditional gold jewellery, red silk saree at reception

In a stunning display of cultural pride and timeless elegance, power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Following their intimate February 26 nuptials in Udaipur, the event was a star-studded affair attended by the creme de la creme of Indian cinema, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar. Also read | Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Mrunal Thakur to Namrata Shirodkar: Celebs rock stylish ethnic look at Rashmika-Vijay reception Social media praised Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna for showcasing Karnataka's rich heritage and promoting local textiles. (Instagram/ 6yardsofelegancee)

While the guest list was elite, all eyes were on the couple’s 'unapologetically traditional' attire – a love letter to Karnataka's heritage.

Rashmika's look: a masterclass in Kodava heritage Rashmika Mandanna eschewed modern bridal trends for a look rooted in 'cultural swag'. Stepping away from the 'Bollywoodisation' of weddings, she chose a custom red Mysore silk saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page, Diet Sabya, shared in a March 4 Instagram post.

Sharing pictures and details, Diet Sabya highlighted how the saree featured a heavy black and gold border, but the true soul of the garment lay in the gandaberunda motif — the sovereign two-headed bird emblem of the Wadiyars of Mysore. This sacred symbol was meticulously hand-embroidered into the saree textile, representing the strength and history of Karnataka.

Perhaps the most sentimental detail was the subtle yet powerful representation of Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorg) roots. Social media users shared that the ensemble featured iconography of the pichkathi (traditional dagger), odikathi (war sword), and traditional gun. These symbols, central to Kodava culture and their history as a warrior community, were elegantly integrated into the design, earning Rashmika praise for bringing her Coorgi heritage to the national stage.