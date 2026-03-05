Vijay Deverakonda shields wife Rashmika Mandanna, tells paparazzi ‘udhar dekh’ during photo-op at wedding reception
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda posed for a group photograph with paparazzi at their wedding reception in Hyderabad.
Telugu stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on Wednesday to celebrate their marriage. After the event concluded, the couple posed for a group photograph with the paparazzi. However, it was Vijay’s protective gesture towards Rashmika that stole hearts online.
Vijay Deverakonda protects Rashmika Mandanna from the crowd
A video from the reception has surfaced on social media, capturing the moment. In the clip, Rashmika and Vijay are seen standing together, surrounded by fans and photographers, as they oblige them with a group picture. Vijay is seen keeping his arm around Rashmika, shielding her from the crowd and holding her close. While posing, he even told a paparazzo who appeared to be looking elsewhere, “udhar dekh (look there),” pointing towards the camera.
Fans were quick to praise Vijay’s protective side. One comment read, “The way he holds her to protect her (heart racing emoji).” Another wrote, “Loving Viju’s Hindi!!!” A third commented, “He’s protecting his wife, very caring person,” while another added, “They look so good together.” One user summed it up as “husband-wife goals.”
About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception
The newlyweds hosted their wedding reception in Hyderabad on 4 March. The couple looked elegant in traditional South Indian attire. Vijay wore a cream kurta and dhoti, while Rashmika stunned in a red and gold saree paired with heavy gold jewellery and sindoor.
While interacting with the paparazzi and posing for photographs with Rashmika, Vijay joked, “Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet.” Rashmika was seen laughing at his remark, leaving the photographers in splits as well.
The reception was attended by several prominent Telugu stars, including Ravi Teja, Nani, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi, who extended their blessings and best wishes to the couple. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur were also in attendance.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship and wedding
Rashmika and Vijay had long been rumoured to be dating, although the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Fans frequently noticed them sharing pictures from the same locations, fuelling speculation. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in October last year and made their relationship official when they announced their wedding in February this year.
The couple tied the knot on 26 February, sending social media into a frenzy with their wedding photographs. They also sent sweets to fans across several cities and hosted a meet-and-greet session in Hyderabad, where they served food to their admirers.
