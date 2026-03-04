Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding reception: Chiranjeevi, Naga Chaitanya, Namrata Shirodkar attend event

Interacting with the paparazzi, Vijay said, "Today, we hope to finish this celebration and go underground. Quiet." Rashmika was seen laughing at his remark. The paparazzi were left in splits too.

For the event, Rashmika and Vijay opted for traditional outfits. She wore a red and golden saree while Vijay opted for a cream kurta and dhoti. He also carried a shawl on his shoulder. As they arrived at the venue, the duo smiled and waved at the paparazzi stationed there. They all folded their hands and bowed at them.

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted their wedding reception on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Several videos and pictures from the venue emerged on social media platforms. Many celebrities, including, attended the event.

Among the celebs who were seen include Chiranjeevi, Daggubati Venkatesh, Radhika Sarathkumar, R Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna with wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, and Dheekshith Shetty. Sukumar, Neena Gupta and her husband, Vivek Mehra, Naveen Polishetty, were also part of the festivities.

About Vijay and Rashmika's wedding Rashmika and Vijay's sangeet ceremony was held on February 24, and on February 26, the duo solemnised their relationship by taking vows as husband and wife at a traditional ceremony in Udaipur. They tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, surrounded by the scenic Aravalli hills. Sharing pictures from their wedding ceremony, both Rashmika and Vijay penned notes for each other.

Vijay and Rashmika's films, their relationship Rashmika and Vijay worked in two notable Telugu films-- 2018 romantic comedy Geetha Govindam and the 2019 action drama Dear Comrade. They remained tight-lipped about their relationship until news of their wedding surfaced. Over the years, they have made very few public appearances together, choosing to keep their relationship largely private.

The duo will next feature together in Ranabaali. Billed as a period drama, the upcoming film will feature Vijay in the role of Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma. It is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 11 and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan.